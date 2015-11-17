Alan Parson'S Live Project
Farce Auditions with WCT Next Month
Ken Ludwig’s farce Leading Ladies features a couple of down-on-their-luck actors with dreams of success in Hollywood. When a wealthy older woman announces that she’s seeking long-lost relatives, the two actors look to impersonate them...only.. more
Nov 17, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Comedy Night At The Hipster Optometrist Shop
I do sincerely hope that I am not the last person to have found out that there's sort of a hipster optometrist's place in Wauwatosa. I suppose it makes sense . . . I mean . . . they're looking for anything offbeat to turn trendy with their asym.. more
Feb 3, 2012 3:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alan Parson's Live Project
Move over T-Pain, Kanye West and even Roger Troutman. Though all of those artists are pioneers in the use of the voice-manipulating vocoder, Alan Parsons was using the studio device before any of them, incorporating it into his 1976 more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alan Parson's Live Project
Move over T-Pain, Kanye West and even Roger Troutman. Though all of those artists are pioneers in the use of the voice-manipulating vocoder, Alan Parsons was using the studio device before any of them, incorporating it into his 1976 Alan Pa... more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments