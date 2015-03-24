Alan Sculley
ZZ Top Returns to the Basics
ZZ Top’s more recent album La Futura was a long time coming. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:52 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Yes Revisit Three Classic Albums
The first time Yes drummer Alan White had to play songs from the 1973 album Close To The Edge, it was under less than ideal circumstances. He was replacing Bill more
Aug 7, 2013 1:37 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Thirty Years of They Might Be Giants
When Nanobots arrived on March 5, it became the 16th album the duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell has released as They Might Be Giants over their more
May 28, 2013 10:08 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
For Foals, the Third Time’s the Charm
Edwin Congreave says that Foals recent third album, Holy Fire, was easily the least stressful and smoothest album the group has made. “This album, we made it in London,” the keyboardist says. “We were living kind of at home more
May 14, 2013 4:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Carrie Rodriguez Finds Her Voice
It would seem only natural that Carrie Rodriguez would have made the move into songwriting and being a solo artist in her own right after playing fiddle as a sideman for other artists. After all, as the daughter of acclaimed more
Apr 8, 2013 6:18 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Aesop Rock Confronts Life after 40
Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The New Pornographers Embrace Synthesizers on 'Whiteout Conditions'
A.C. Newman explains that The New Pornographers weren’t trying to chase trends with their keyboard-heavy latest album. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:49 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Dave Mustaine Reflects on the Megadeth Reunion That Never Was
A planned reunion of Megadeth’s classic lineup didn’t work out quite the way that Dave Muscatine hoped. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Lake Street Dive Modernize the Spirit of Motown
The soulful Boston rock band Lake Street Dive relished taking risks on their latest album, Side Pony. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:16 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Twenty One Pilots Stick to Their Guns
The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
For the 2016 Warped Tour, Less is More
Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
John Mayer is the New Jerry Garcia?
Bob Weir had been considering his latest Dead spinoff band even before the group’s “Fare Thee Well” shows. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:14 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Alabama Shakes Take the Blues into the Future on ‘Sound & Color’
For as inventive and daring as the new Alabama Shakes album sounds, the band says there was little planned or calculated about the way the music developed. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:21 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Cage The Elephant Come Into Their Own
After two hit albums that were musical works-in-progress, the Kentucky-based band Cage The Elephant has hit its stride in recent years. The band’s produced a new album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and will be performing at Milwaukee’s Eagle Ballroo... more
May 31, 2016 4:25 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The 1975 Put Their Egos Aside
“I wasn’t scared of what people were going to think,” 1975’s Matt Healy says of the band’s bold new album. more
May 10, 2016 3:36 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Galactic Rolls ‘Into The Deep’
The New Orleans ensemble Galactic looks to the future on their latest record, Into The Deep. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:42 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Brothers Dave and Phil Alvin Make Up for ‘Lost Time’
A near-death experience brought Blasters veterans Dave and Phil Alvin back together again. They perform a live concert together at Shank Hall on Thursday, March 17. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:22 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Tommy Castro Keeps Things Live on ‘Method To My Madness’
Blues-rocker Tommy Castro approached his latest album almost as if it was a live recording. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:49 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
John Hiatt Embraces Spontaneity
Ahead of his concert with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt explains how he never set out to make his latest album. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:22 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Primus Enter the Chocolate Factory
Primus reimagined a beloved children’s film for their latest album, one of their oddest yet. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Awolnation’s Aaron Bruno Embraces the Chip on His Shoulder
The man behind Awolnation, Aaron Bruno delights in proving his critics wrong. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:52 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
ZZ Top Returns to the Basics
ZZ Top’s more recent album La Futura was a long time coming. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:52 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The Gaslight Anthem Shake Things Up
The Gaslight Anthem’s latest album, Get Hurt, pulls the working-class rock band in some unexpected directions. more
Mar 10, 2015 10:16 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Chevelle Keep Progressing on ‘La Gargola’
Chevelle is part of a vanishing breed in rock ’n’ roll: a hard rock band that is signed to a major label. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:58 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Fall Out Boy’s Fortuitous Second Chance
Taking musical chances may have backfired on 2009’s Folie à Deux, but it paid off on Fall Out Boy’s reunion effort. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature