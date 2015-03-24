RSS

Alan Sculley

musicpreview_zztop_courtesyoflafutura.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of La Futura

ZZ Top’s more recent album La Futura was a long time coming. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:52 PM Music Feature

yes.jpg.jpe

The first time Yes drummer Alan White had to play songs from the 1973 album Close To The Edge, it was under less than ideal circumstances. He was replacing Bill more

Aug 7, 2013 1:37 AM Music Feature

musicgate.jpg.jpe

When Nanobots arrived on March 5, it became the 16th album the duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell has released as They Might Be Giants over their more

May 28, 2013 10:08 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_foals.jpg.jpe

Edwin Congreave says that Foals recent third album, Holy Fire, was easily the least stressful and smoothest album the group has made. “This album, we made it in London,” the keyboardist says. “We were living kind of at home more

May 14, 2013 4:56 PM Music Feature

carrie.jpg.jpe

It would seem only natural that Carrie Rodriguez would have made the move into songwriting and being a solo artist in her own right after playing fiddle as a sideman for other artists. After all, as the daughter of acclaimed more

Apr 8, 2013 6:18 PM Music Feature

aesoprockbybencolen.jpg.jpe

Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Music Feature

the_new_pornographers-jenny-jimenez.jpg.jpe

A.C. Newman explains that The New Pornographers weren’t trying to chase trends with their keyboard-heavy latest album. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:49 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_megadeth_bychapmanbaehler.jpg.jpe

A planned reunion of Megadeth’s classic lineup didn’t work out quite the way that Dave Muscatine hoped. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:30 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_lakeshoredrive_bydannyclinch.jpg.jpe

The soulful Boston rock band Lake Street Dive relished taking risks on their latest album, Side Pony. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:16 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_twentyonepilots_byjabarijacobs.jpg.jpe

The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_kevinlyman_1.jpg.jpe

Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_dead_bydannyclinch.jpg.jpe

Bob Weir had been considering his latest Dead spinoff band even before the group’s “Fare Thee Well” shows. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:14 PM Music Feature

alabamashakesbrantleygutierrez.jpg.jpe

For as inventive and daring as the new Alabama Shakes album sounds, the band says there was little planned or calculated about the way the music developed. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:21 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_cagetheelephant_a_byirachernova.jpg.jpe

After two hit albums that were musical works-in-progress, the Kentucky-based band Cage The Elephant has hit its stride in recent years. The band’s produced a new album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and will be performing at Milwaukee’s Eagle Ballroo... more

May 31, 2016 4:25 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_the1975.jpg.jpe

“I wasn’t scared of what people were going to think,” 1975’s Matt Healy says of the band’s bold new album. more

May 10, 2016 3:36 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_galactic_(byzacksmith).jpg.jpe

The New Orleans ensemble Galactic looks to the future on their latest record, Into The Deep. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:42 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_daveandphil_a_byjefffasano_.jpg.jpe

A near-death experience brought Blasters veterans Dave and Phil Alvin back together again. They perform a live concert together at Shank Hall on Thursday, March 17. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:22 PM Music Feature

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Photo by Victoria Smith

Blues-rocker Tommy Castro approached his latest album almost as if it was a live recording. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:49 PM Music Feature

musicpreview_johnhiatt_bymichaelwilson.jpg.jpe

Ahead of his concert with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt explains how he never set out to make his latest album. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:22 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_primus.jpg.jpe

Primus reimagined a beloved children’s film for their latest album, one of their oddest yet. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:56 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_awolnation_(bykarirowe).jpg.jpe

The man behind Awolnation, Aaron Bruno delights in proving his critics wrong. more

Jun 30, 2015 8:52 PM Music Feature

musicpreview_zztop_courtesyoflafutura.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of La Futura

ZZ Top’s more recent album La Futura was a long time coming. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:52 PM Music Feature

musicgate.jpg.jpe

The Gaslight Anthem’s latest album, Get Hurt, pulls the working-class rock band in some unexpected directions. more

Mar 10, 2015 10:16 PM Music Feature

musicpreview_chevelle_(byandrewbarkules).jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Andrew Barkules

Chevelle is part of a vanishing breed in rock ’n’ roll: a hard rock band that is signed to a major label. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:58 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_falloutboy_jackedinger.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jack Edinger

Taking musical chances may have backfired on 2009’s Folie à Deux, but it paid off on Fall Out Boy’s reunion effort. more

Dec 9, 2014 7:30 PM Music Feature

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES