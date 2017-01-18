Albert Finney
Martin Sheen-Albert Finney’s ‘Loophole’ out on Blu-ray
Good heist movies have alwaysinvolved displays of meticulous skill. In the opening scene of Loophole (1981)gangsters, working with drills and nitroglycerine through droplets, open a safewith great care. The tense silence scr.. more
Jan 18, 2017 2:09 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
THE OTHER GUYS, NANNY McPHEE RETURNS, BACK NINE, THE A-TEAM, LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE, THE TOWN, DESPICABLE ME, MICMACS, more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Very British, Indeed
Veteran British actor Albert Finney is magnificent in “A Rather English Marriage” (1999). For the award-winning UK television drama (out now on DVD), Finney plays Squadron Leader Reggie Conyngham-Jervis, an upper-class Englishman of ponderous and.. more
Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee: Great for Corporations
What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments