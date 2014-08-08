RSS

Albert Nerenberg

Scarlett Johansson plays a stiletto-heeled extraterrestrial sexual predator, luring young men into an erotic dance of death. British director Jonathan Glazer (Birth) produced a visually astonishing film, acutely aware of light and sound (as... more

Aug 8, 2014 1:19 AM Home Movies

Laughter is universal, a sound instantly understood in any culture. Babies begin laughing at two to four months—even deaf children who can’t be accused of emulating their parents. That said, laugher is contagious and can be triggered by others, e.. more

Aug 25, 2010 7:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5748.jpe

Remember that guy on “King of Queens” who looked suspiciously like Kevin James and played his cousin? There’s a reason for the resemblance: Despite what the surnames attest, that actor, Gary Valentine, is actually James’ older brot more

Mar 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES