Alberto Cambra
Danceworks is Available for ‘Take Out’ Throughout the New Season
Opening night generally ends a process, but Dance In or Take Out?, a collection of older dances and a premiere that opened Danceworks Performance Company’s season, begins one: The dancers plan to perform them, free and open to the public, a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:33 PM John Schneider Dance
Jason Powell’s ‘The Quest’ Sets a New Standard
Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more
May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Devin Settle Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Stroll’
Choreographer Gina Laurenzi has made fearless dances with Danceworks Performance Company for several years. Now she’ll also make them with a new Milwaukee company, the Gina Laurenzi Dance Project, which debuts Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Str... more
Sep 7, 2015 8:05 PM John Schneider Dance
Plugging into MTV
My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more
Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Finding the Fun in ‘What’s So Funny?’
An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more
Oct 9, 2012 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music