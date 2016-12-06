RSS
Album Release
Sacred ‘Modernizes’ ’90s Metal
The Milwaukee band Sacred put a contemporary spin on aggressive ’90s rock. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Stream WC Tank's Latest Warped Hip-Hop Album, "Kisscry Patina"
When he's not directing, editing, writing or appearing in short films and music videos—and judging by his output, he spends a lot of time doing those things—Milwaukee's WC Tank also dabbles in hip-hop, rhyming over wonky, lo-fi beats with shades o.. more
Jan 24, 2013 5:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Steve Lewandowski
Steve Lewandowski and his nimble, fluid guitar tonesmay be familiar to some as thei FamiliarMelodies ,CD Reviews more
Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
