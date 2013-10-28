Alchemist Open Improv
It Was Embarrassing So Don't Ask
Sketch comedy comes to UWM's Kenilworth Studio 508 early next month as the New Directions series presents It Was Embarrassing, So Don't Ask. Created by Sally Arenberg, it's an evening of sketch comedy performed by current and former UWM students.. more
Oct 28, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Woodland Pattern Presents Never Exhibited Kingsbury Drawings
Before the exhibit closes on February 28, visit WoodlandPattern Book Center on East Locust. Their current exhibition “Anne Kingsbury A PersonalOdyssey: Drawings from the 1960’s & Woodcut Self-Portraits” features neverbefore shown pen and ink.. more
Feb 18, 2013 1:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Wisconsin Actor's Ensemble New Years Show
The Wisconsin Actors Ensemble offers local audiences a chance to hang out with reasonable approximations of Dean Martin. Marilyn Monroe Groucho Marx, Phillis Diller as it hosts The New Years Eve Dinner Show at the Humphry Scottish Rite Center. A.. more
Dec 10, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ten Year Retrospective@ Wilson Center for the Arts
Jun 28, 2012 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
New poll says Packers, not Cowboys, are America's Team
In a random poll of 700 Americans done in mid-December by Public Policy Polling, 22% of respondents said that the Green Bay Packers deserve the nickname "America's Team." Only 11% said they'd give the title to the Cowboys.Additionally, when asked.. more
Dec 28, 2011 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
George Burns In Limbo On April 1st
and = That Alan Safier actually bears some resemblance to a young George Burns makes sense. The actor’s on tour playing the late comedian in Say Goodnight, Gracie—a tribute to Burns. The play has Burns in limbo between this world and the nex.. more
Mar 30, 2011 10:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Memories Looking For Actors
Memories Dinner Theatre of Port Washington sent out a press release recently announcing auditions for the first two shows of its five-show season. Which includes a vintage comedy and a premiere production of a family-based holiday show. Here’s a .. more
Aug 31, 2010 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Making Sense of Product Certifications
As the demand for natural, organic and sustainable products has risen, accountability and transparency have declined. It’s difficult to track all of the new brands on the market, especially when so many ingredients are now sourced from all over th.. more
Aug 13, 2010 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
New Release Wrap-Up: Wolf Parade, Alejandro Escovedo, Dwele
It's a relatively slow week for new album releases, though that should make it easier for the week's more deserving releases to stand out. Here's a roundup of the week's noteworthy releases: * Wolf Parade returns from 2008's forgetta.. more
Jun 29, 2010 3:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Alice in Wonderland
Cleverly enough, Tim Burton’s latest film is actually the sequel to a movie he never made but probably wanted to. In his Alice in Wonderland, the little girl has grown into a young woman (well played by Mia Wasikowska) and revisits the world belo.. more
May 25, 2010 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Dichotomy of Hay Fever in May
There’s something really, really refreshing and refreshingly dramatic about a production of Noel Coward’s Hay Fever. I had the pleasure of seeing it for a third time last night. Directed by Rebecca Holderness, the UWM production compares favorabl.. more
May 7, 2010 11:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alchemist Open Improv
The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
