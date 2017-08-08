RSS

Alchemist Theatre

In Beyond Flesh & Blood, 72-year-old storyteller Dave Hendrickson presented a one-man show last week at the Alchemist Theatre. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:14 PM Theater

A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more

Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Dear Ruthie

In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Theater

Over the years, I’ve seen some really talented high school students in professional local theater productions. Whether it’s First Stage or some other company or in some rare cases an actual high school production that I’m seeing, there’s always so.. more

Mar 12, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040 theba,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more

Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Spring Arts Guide

Dec 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Ruthie looks forward to the holiday season and plugs great upcoming events including: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee, Nov. 17; opening night of La Cage aux Folles at Skylight Music Theatre, Nov. 18; and an LGBT families meet... more

Nov 15, 2016 2:25 PM Dear Ruthie

I first saw Christmas decorations in a department store downtown on September 11th. It was a little infection of a boutique which has since metastasized to cover the entire store. And it’s not even Halloween yet. It’s going to be kind of a l.. more

Oct 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Theater

David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more

Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Theater

This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more

Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Theater

It’s a clever idea for generating comedy. Get thirteen actors together and improvise scenes that take place at a party. Then a group of writers take a couple of weeks to hammer out a script based on that improvisation and forge it into a single, c.. more

Jul 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Long before the pharmaceutical industry realized that it could make tremendous amounts of money on psychopharmacology, there had been other attempts to treat the organic end of mental illness. Perhaps the most dramatic was the transorbital lobotom.. more

Jul 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Daniel Jasperson says that his show is about you, but don’t trust him. He was trained by a con artist. If the show really was about you, there would be no reason to go to the show in the first place. Just stay at home and update your Faceb.. more

May 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Two guys in their 30s meet-up at a cafe to discuss music, poetry and such in an alley behind a coffee shop in Vermont. One of them dropped out of college. The other is writing a novel. A high school student who works the coffee shop shows-up and t.. more

Apr 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France? Doesn’t matter. If the question means anything to you, you should probably know about Harold Pinter. You should probably know about The Dumb Waiter. A couple of hitmen make sma.. more

Mar 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Traveling Lemur Productions

Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more

Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

