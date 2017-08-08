Alchemist Theatre
Boomer Memories Echo 'Beyond Flesh & Blood' at Alchemist Theatre
In Beyond Flesh & Blood, 72-year-old storyteller Dave Hendrickson presented a one-man show last week at the Alchemist Theatre. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater RED's Shakespeare-Inspired 'Wayward Women' is a Mash-up of Role Reversals
A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Queen "B"
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more
Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Reflecting on Life in All In Productions' 'Circle Mirror Transformation'
In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Back to Class with Forge Theater at the Alchemist
Over the years, I’ve seen some really talented high school students in professional local theater productions. Whether it’s First Stage or some other company or in some rare cases an actual high school production that I’m seeing, there’s always so.. more
Mar 12, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: February 23, 2017
Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Directory
Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Randall T. Anderson: Bartender Raconteur
Dec 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sprinkle on the Sugar and Glitter…The Holidays are Here!
Ruthie looks forward to the holiday season and plugs great upcoming events including: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee, Nov. 17; opening night of La Cage aux Folles at Skylight Music Theatre, Nov. 18; and an LGBT families meet... more
Nov 15, 2016 2:25 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
8 Stories in 8 Drinks in December
I first saw Christmas decorations in a department store downtown on September 11th. It was a little infection of a boutique which has since metastasized to cover the entire store. And it’s not even Halloween yet. It’s going to be kind of a l.. more
Oct 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alchemist Theatre Stages ‘A Life in the Theatre’
The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Life in the Theatre Opening at Month’s End
David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more
Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Punk Lobotomy Musical Pleasantly Rammed Into the Skull
This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more
Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PARTY! At Alchemist
It’s a clever idea for generating comedy. Get thirteen actors together and improvise scenes that take place at a party. Then a group of writers take a couple of weeks to hammer out a script based on that improvisation and forge it into a single, c.. more
Jul 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lobotomy: The Musical
Long before the pharmaceutical industry realized that it could make tremendous amounts of money on psychopharmacology, there had been other attempts to treat the organic end of mental illness. Perhaps the most dramatic was the transorbital lobotom.. more
Jul 10, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Uniquities at Alchemist Theatre
Daniel Jasperson says that his show is about you, but don’t trust him. He was trained by a con artist. If the show really was about you, there would be no reason to go to the show in the first place. Just stay at home and update your Faceb.. more
May 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Aliens at the Alchemist in May
Two guys in their 30s meet-up at a cafe to discuss music, poetry and such in an alley behind a coffee shop in Vermont. One of them dropped out of college. The other is writing a novel. A high school student who works the coffee shop shows-up and t.. more
Apr 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Dumb Waiter Next Month at the Alchemist
You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France? Doesn’t matter. If the question means anything to you, you should probably know about Harold Pinter. You should probably know about The Dumb Waiter. A couple of hitmen make sma.. more
Mar 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Darkly Comic Bachelorette with Theater RED
Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more
Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater