Alcohol
Party Like it's 1933
December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more
Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
How to Drink Local at Home
The shop local mantra shouldn't be limited to just giftboutiques and farmer's markets, but extend to drinking, too. I mean, why not?Wisconsin is rife with distillers, brewers, vintners and cocktail ingredientmakers. So the next time you .. more
Sep 9, 2016 2:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Hi-Hat Lounge & Knob Creek to Hold Single Barrel Select Release Party
Hi-Hat Lounge on Brady St. has partnered with Knob Creek andBadger Distributing to be the first bar in Wisconsin with their own barrel ofKnob Creek Single Reserve whiskey. There will be a launch party Thursday, April 7 at Hi-Hat onBrady .. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Five Milwaukee Bars With Fireplaces To Cozy Up In This Winter
Photo Courtesy Flicker CC, David WiseA good bar is a good bar no matter what time of year it is, and all of these bars are great places to go for a drink at any time. While this is true, there is something special about having a drink.. more
Jan 12, 2016 6:06 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Buddha Lounge Opens on East North Ave.
Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more
Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
The UN Needs to Sober Up
The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more
Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM David Sirota News Features
Parthenon Foods’ International Flavor
Parthenon Foods (9131 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis) is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The name implies Greek foods, but the items here have a far wider range. You will find jars of Serbian ajvar, Hungarian hot more
Nov 6, 2012 1:43 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Who's That Girl Who Walked into the Bar?
The girl (Carla Gugino) who walks into the first of many nightspots in the chatty, episodic, tartly amusing indie comedy <em>A Girl Walks Into a Bar </em>says she's a professional killer. Her client (Zachary Quinto), surprised that she's a woman, .. more
Aug 29, 2012 12:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sangria by Lovino, by Way of Bay View
Erica and Jamie Zdroik were well aware of the stigma surrounding bottled sangria— that most of it isn't very good—when they launched their own line this June. Much of the sangria on the shelves is thin to the point of being bodiless, and more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Felt-Up Fliers
I was way ahead of the media uproar over the latest airport security procedures that include either zapping passengers with radiation to look under their clothing or feeling them up.I’ve long opposed the rituals of pretend airport security.... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
James Lee Stanley
Folk and soft-rock songwriter James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Various Artists
Psychedelia slipped into the slums of Lima, Peru, by the late ’60s and merged with local roots for a hybrid music called chicha. With The Roots of Chicha 2, American musician Olivier Conan returns to the genre he helped expose to the wider ... more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee Film Friend
There is something particularly unique about John Roberts' four-minute film, Mary’s Friend, despite its shortcomings ("And there are quite a few of those," chuckles Middleton-born Roberts, looking at his flat checkbook and recalling his tr more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Film Reviews 3 Comments
Hallow'ine
I estimated it would be easy enough to put together aHallow'een-themed wine column. I figured there would be any number of selectionseasily lending themselves to the cause. A quick trip down the beer aisle wouldkeep me in business for weeks... more
Oct 19, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink