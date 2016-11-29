RSS

Alden Ehrenreich

In Rules Don’t Apply, Warren Beatty steals every scene—but there isn’t much to take away from a movie whose ostensible main plot line of sexually frustrated youth is enacted with such lack of interest from its key players. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:11 PM Film Reviews

Allied, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, is a film that hearkens back to World War II-era war flicks, but ultimately mines little tension. more

Nov 22, 2016 2:01 PM Film Clips

Adapted from Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl's first novel in The Caster Chronicles, this supernatural love story is set in a small Southern town. High school senior Ethan (Alden Ehrenreich) is bewitched by intriguing new girl more

Feb 13, 2013 5:24 PM Film Clips

