Warren Beatty Steals the Scenes in ‘Rules Don’t Apply’
In Rules Don’t Apply, Warren Beatty steals every scene—but there isn’t much to take away from a movie whose ostensible main plot line of sexually frustrated youth is enacted with such lack of interest from its key players. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 11.24
Allied, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, is a film that hearkens back to World War II-era war flicks, but ultimately mines little tension. more
Nov 22, 2016 2:01 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Feb. 14
Adapted from Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl's first novel in The Caster Chronicles, this supernatural love story is set in a small Southern town. High school senior Ethan (Alden Ehrenreich) is bewitched by intriguing new girl more
Feb 13, 2013 5:24 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips