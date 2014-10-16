Alderman Tony Zielinski
Bay View's New ArtStop Shelter
Be honest: do you have any idea what an alderman is?According to the all-wise Wikipedia, a 'Board of Aldermen' is "the governing executive or legislative body of many cities and towns in the United States. The term is sometimes used instead of cit.. more
Oct 16, 2014 10:15 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Debating Milwaukee's Other East Side
%uFFFD Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood became tagged as the city’s “other East Side” early this decade,largely on the appeal of a handful of pioneering trendy bars and,Cover Story more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 30 Comments