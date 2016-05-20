Ale Asylum
Where to Eat (and Drink) During Downtown Dining Week
Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more
May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Good Times at Lee's Luxury Lounge
Lee’s Luxury Lounge features one of the most laid-back, positive atmospheres of any watering hole in Milwaukee. This is in part because of the way it’s laid out, with three tiers separating the bar. Enjoy a jukebox, game room, 10 taps and a... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:48 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink 1 Comments
The Somehow Under-The-Radar Benno's
Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more
Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Ale Asylum Opens in December
Ale Asylum Riverhouse will be opening in the former Molly Cool's space inmid-December at 1110 N. Old World Third St. The restaurant and bar is notaffiliated with Madison-based Ale Asylum Brewery, but will offer Ale Asylum (check out its Beer Adv.. more
Dec 2, 2014 3:53 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
When They Come for Us We’ll Be Gone: The Epic Struggle to Save Soviet Jewry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Gal Beckerman
Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
‘Refugee Families in Milwaukee’
Portraiture captures moments in time, immortalizing people, places and eras. Subjects may vanish instants after an image dries or a camera clicks, but the moment remains. Within this framework John Ruebartsch and Sally Kuzma present “Here, ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Midlake w/ Jason Lytle, John Grant and Heidi Spencer
For their lauded 2006 record The Trials of Van Occupanther , the Denton, Texas, folk-rock group Midlake refined their sound, forming an astute homage to the dramatics of ’70s AM rock, right down to the analog synthesizers. more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee