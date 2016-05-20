RSS

Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more

May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Brew City Booze

Lee’s Luxury Lounge features one of the most laid-back, positive atmospheres of any watering hole in Milwaukee. This is in part because of the way it’s laid out, with three tiers separating the bar. Enjoy a jukebox, game room, 10 taps and a... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:48 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

 Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more

Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Brew City Booze

Ale Asylum Riverhouse will be opening in the former Molly Cool's space inmid-December at 1110 N. Old World Third St. The restaurant and bar is notaffiliated with Madison-based Ale Asylum Brewery, but will offer Ale Asylum (check out its Beer Adv.. more

Dec 2, 2014 3:53 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Portraiture captures moments in time, immortalizing people, places and eras. Subjects may vanish instants after an image dries or a camera clicks, but the moment remains. Within this framework John Ruebartsch and Sally Kuzma present “Here, ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

For their lauded 2006 record The Trials of Van Occupanther , the Denton, Texas, folk-rock group Midlake refined their sound, forming an astute homage to the dramatics of ’70s AM rock, right down to the analog synthesizers. more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

