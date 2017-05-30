Alec Baldwin
On the Road to Paris in Eleanor Coppola's Comedy
Review of Eleanor Coppola’s feature film debut, the comedy Paris Can Wait. more
May 30, 2017 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: March 30, 2017
The Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin, is a briefcase-toting infant who is 100% in charge at home, but he becomes threatened by Puppy Co. Inc.’s decision to create a pup so cute it will receive the love previously reserved for human babies. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips 7.30.15
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more
Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
'Aloha'
In Aloha Bradley Cooper appears as a celebrated military contractor, Brian, who returns to Hawaii where he previously enjoyed a career triumph, but now teams up with a military pilot (Emma Stone) to stop a satellite launch. more
May 26, 2015 3:05 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Curb Your Enthusiasm
It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more
Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
Blue Jasmine
Although Woody Allen became a belated world traveler in recent years, setting films in Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome, he returns to familiar ground for much of Blue Jasmine. Half of the film unwinds in the tonier districts more
Aug 7, 2013 1:23 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Here's the Tracklist for Live at WMSE Volume 13
Jun 11, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
To Rome With Love
To Rome With Love is no Midnight in Paris, but then, Woody Allen set the bar so high last summer that it may... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
News Of the Weird
According to a May report by Seattle's KOMO-TV, former Oregon National Guard soldier Gary Pfleider II is awaiting the results of his latest appeal to end the garnishment of his disability checks to cover $3,175 for gear he supposedly "lost"... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
It’s Complicated (Or Not?)
Because Jane has recently fallen into bed with her ex, Jane's goodfriends, played by Rita Wilson, Mary Kay Place, Alexandra Wentworth and Nora Dunn, dowhat good friends do. They rationalize on Jane's behalf. "He was yoursfirst," one frie,F... more
Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews