Alec Baldwin

Review of Eleanor Coppola’s feature film debut, the comedy Paris Can Wait. more

May 30, 2017 2:55 PM Film Reviews

The Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin, is a briefcase-toting infant who is 100% in charge at home, but he becomes threatened by Puppy Co. Inc.’s decision to create a pup so cute it will receive the love previously reserved for human babies. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:22 PM Film Clips

Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM Film Clips

In Aloha Bradley Cooper appears as a celebrated military contractor, Brian, who returns to Hawaii where he previously enjoyed a career triumph, but now teams up with a military pilot (Emma Stone) to stop a satellite launch. more

May 26, 2015 3:05 PM Film Clips

It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more

Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

Although Woody Allen became a belated world traveler in recent years, setting films in Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome, he returns to familiar ground for much of Blue Jasmine. Half of the film unwinds in the tonier districts more

Aug 7, 2013 1:23 AM Film Reviews

Jun 11, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

To Rome With Love is no Midnight in Paris, but then, Woody Allen set the bar so high last summer that it may... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

According to a May report by Seattle's KOMO-TV, former Oregon National Guard soldier Gary Pfleider II is awaiting the results of his latest appeal to end the garnishment of his disability checks to cover $3,175 for gear he supposedly "lost"... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Because Jane has recently fallen into bed with her ex, Jane's goodfriends, played by Rita Wilson, Mary Kay Place, Alexandra Wentworth and Nora Dunn, dowhat good friends do. They rationalize on Jane's behalf. "He was yoursfirst," one frie,F... more

Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

