National Right-wing Groups are Directing Our State Legislature Again
Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more
Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 5 Comments
Republicans Overreach in Destructive Prevailing Wage Fight
Republicans picked a fight they didn’t need when some decided to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law. The law, which sets a minimum wage for workers on large public construction projects, ensures that all workers on these projects are be... more
May 5, 2015 9:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
ALEC Tries to Come to Scott Walker’s Rescue
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 19 Comments
The Right-Wing Money Behind the Right-to-Work Battle
The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more
Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 37 Comments
The Right-to-Work Charade Begins
Wisconsin Eye has all of the gorydetails on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC. ASenate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many peoplewant to speak into the evening. Howmuch do you want to bet.. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 7 Comments
Scott Walker Drops the Right-to-Work Bomb
So we find out today that the Republicans are going tofast-track right-to-work legislation to lower wages in Wisconsin.The interesting thing is that ScottWalker says he’ll sign it.Which is not what he’s said previously. He’s pretended tobe .. more
Feb 20, 2015 7:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 40 Comments
Kooyenga and Darling’s ‘New Opportunities’ Plan for Milwaukee Slammed
A Milwaukee anti-poverty plan crafted by Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) may be short on details, but it could make sweeping changes to the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), zo... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Don’t Let Scott Walker Distract You From His Economic Record
The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more
Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Why Walker Is Limping into the November Election
Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more
Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments
We Energies’ War on Its Solar Customers
At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more
Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
Leah Vukmir Gives In and Will Turn Over ALEC Emails
State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more
Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Republicans Push Voter Suppression and Lobbyist-Friendly Bills Ahead of Tough Fall Election
In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more
Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scott Walker’s National Fundraising Spree Continues
Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more
Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker Is Responsible for the State's Economic Disaster
We’ve known for a long time Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election may very well be determined by how successfully he can explain away the complete disaster he has made of more
Dec 23, 2013 9:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
ALEC Struggles in the Spotlight
The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more
Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
City Cable Channel Isn’t So Basic
WTMJ-4 is the current casualty in the dust-up between Journal Broadcast Group and Time Warner Cable.But Milwaukee’s City Channel could more
Sep 5, 2013 12:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: The Fox in the Henhouse
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more
Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Wisconsin Considers Extreme Anti-Abortion Bills
Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more
Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin’s Anti-Abortion Bills: The National Connection
U.S. District JudgeWilliam Conley did the right thing in temporarily halting Act 37's requirement thatdoctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30miles of their clinic.In his order, Conley found that th.. more
Jul 9, 2013 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Prominent Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Pasch Speaks Out
Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more
Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM Louis Fortis News Features