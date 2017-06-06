RSS

Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more

Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Expresso 5 Comments

Republicans picked a fight they didn’t need when some decided to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law. The law, which sets a minimum wage for workers on large public construction projects, ensures that all workers on these projects are be... more

May 5, 2015 9:28 PM Expresso 4 Comments

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Expresso 19 Comments

The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Expresso 37 Comments

Wisconsin Eye has all of the gorydetails on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC. ASenate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many peoplewant to speak into the evening. Howmuch do you want to bet.. more

Feb 24, 2015 4:14 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

So we find out today that the Republicans are going tofast-track right-to-work legislation to lower wages in Wisconsin.The interesting thing is that ScottWalker says he’ll sign it.Which is not what he’s said previously. He’s pretended tobe .. more

Feb 20, 2015 7:10 PM Daily Dose 40 Comments

A Milwaukee anti-poverty plan crafted by Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) may be short on details, but it could make sweeping changes to the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), zo... more

Feb 10, 2015 10:04 PM News Features 7 Comments

The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more

Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Expresso 8 Comments

Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more

Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more

Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM News Features 33 Comments

State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more

Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Daily Dose

In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more

Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM News Features

Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more

Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Expresso

We’ve known for a long time Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election may very well be determined by how successfully he can explain away the complete disaster he has made of more

Dec 23, 2013 9:57 PM Taking Liberties

The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more

Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM News Features

WTMJ-4 is the current casualty in the dust-up between Journal Broadcast Group and Time Warner Cable.But Milwaukee’s City Channel could more

Sep 5, 2013 12:54 AM News Features

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more

Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Expresso

Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more

Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM News Features

U.S. District JudgeWilliam Conley did the right thing in temporarily halting Act 37's requirement thatdoctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30miles of their clinic.In his order, Conley found that th.. more

Jul 9, 2013 6:18 PM Daily Dose

Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more

Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM News Features

