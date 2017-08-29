RSS

Alejandro Escovedo

Ahead of his headlining gig at WMSE’s Backyard BBQ, Alejandro Escovedo chats about his guest-laden new album. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:50 PM Music Feature

A big week for rap brings Tory Lanez, Atmosphere and Machine Gun Kelly to town. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Eachseason passing brings with it a set of happy rituals. One of the best spots tocelebrate spring slowly emerging from its chrysalis is the nearby Mequon NaturePreserve, just north of Brown Deer. The nature preserve was begun in earnestwith a.. more

Apr 8, 2016 7:29 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

A couple of years ago, Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis put together a script which told the story of the women’s peace movement through documentary drama, music and movement. It’s a living piece of theatre that has evolved over the years. The.. more

Apr 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Alejandro Escovedo returns to Milwaukee ahead of a new album with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Music Feature

This Week In Milwaukee: Milwaukee Bucks Y2K Night w/ Cooli, WWE Smackdown, Alejandro Escovedo and Peter Buck and more! more

Feb 19, 2014 5:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

During his 30 years with R.E.M., lead guitarist Peter Buck was the member of the band most likely to be working on a project outside of R.E.M. When he wasn't cutting records with side projects like The Minus 5, Tuatara, The Baseball Project and Th.. more

Nov 21, 2013 2:30 PM On Music

During the first phase of his solo career, Alejandro Escovedo certainly made some fine albums... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Dec 1, 2010 5:18 PM Daily Dose

In the late ’90s, the alt-country magazine No Depression named Alejandro Escovedo the artist of the decade, an honor the roots-rocker would surely have been up for again had the print publication lasted until the end of this past decade. Af... more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's a relatively slow week for new album releases, though that should make it easier for the week's more deserving releases to stand out. Here's a roundup of the week's noteworthy releases: * Wolf Parade returns from 2008's forgetta.. more

Jun 29, 2010 3:57 PM On Music

Although theJournal Sentinel has highlighted ahandful of cases of allegedly fraudulent d Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News Features more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

Thursday, April 9 Brandi Carlile @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Likeso many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, about two dozen TV and radio broadcast engineers went back to the picket line to protest Journal Broadcast Group’s unfair treatment. The members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 715 (IBEW).. more

Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more

Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From the JSOnline.com Brewers Blog:...And here'san interesting little development. As I write this blog, right-handerYovani Gallardo is throwing a simulated game to a handful of Brewershitters. Gallardo has been out since May 1 with a torn AC.. more

Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse dedicates itself to roots-rock icons today, starting at 3 p.m., when cow-punk favorites the Drive-By Truckers take the stage. Roots-rock survivor Alejandro Escovedo takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by songstres... more

Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Endgame ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

From the opener “Dear Head On the Wall,” Escovedo’s surreal lyricsmatch Gravity ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

