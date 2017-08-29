Alejandro Escovedo
Alejandro Escovedo Gets a Little Help from His Friends
Ahead of his headlining gig at WMSE’s Backyard BBQ, Alejandro Escovedo chats about his guest-laden new album. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:50 PM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 17-23
A big week for rap brings Tory Lanez, Atmosphere and Machine Gun Kelly to town. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rites of Spring
Eachseason passing brings with it a set of happy rituals. One of the best spots tocelebrate spring slowly emerging from its chrysalis is the nearby Mequon NaturePreserve, just north of Brown Deer. The nature preserve was begun in earnestwith a.. more
Apr 8, 2016 7:29 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Most Dangerous Women At Marquette This Month
A couple of years ago, Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis put together a script which told the story of the women’s peace movement through documentary drama, music and movement. It’s a living piece of theatre that has evolved over the years. The.. more
Apr 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alejandro Escovedo Shakes Things Up Again
Alejandro Escovedo returns to Milwaukee ahead of a new album with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 20-26
This Week In Milwaukee: Milwaukee Bucks Y2K Night w/ Cooli, WWE Smackdown, Alejandro Escovedo and Peter Buck and more! more
Feb 19, 2014 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
R.E.M.'s Peter Buck Will Play the Turner Hall Ballroom with Alejandro Escovedo in February
During his 30 years with R.E.M., lead guitarist Peter Buck was the member of the band most likely to be working on a project outside of R.E.M. When he wasn't cutting records with side projects like The Minus 5, Tuatara, The Baseball Project and Th.. more
Nov 21, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Rawer Alejandro Escovedo
During the first phase of his solo career, Alejandro Escovedo certainly made some fine albums... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
In the late ’90s, the alt-country magazine No Depression named Alejandro Escovedo the artist of the decade, an honor the roots-rocker would surely have been up for again had the print publication lasted until the end of this past decade. Af... more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alejandro Escovedo
In the late ’90s, the alt-country magazine No Depression named Alejandro Escovedo the artist of the decade, an honor the roots-rocker would surely have been up for again had the print publication lasted until the end of this past more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New Release Wrap-Up: Wolf Parade, Alejandro Escovedo, Dwele
It's a relatively slow week for new album releases, though that should make it easier for the week's more deserving releases to stand out. Here's a roundup of the week's noteworthy releases: * Wolf Parade returns from 2008's forgetta.. more
Jun 29, 2010 3:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
April 9 - April 15
Thursday, April 9 Brandi Carlile @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Likeso many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments
Alchemist Open Improv
The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Drive-By Truckers, Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams
The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse dedicates itself to roots-rock icons today, starting at 3 p.m., when cow-punk favorites the Drive-By Truckers take the stage. Roots-rock survivor Alejandro Escovedo takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by songstres... more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 3 - Apr. 9
Endgame ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Alejandro Escovedo @ Turner Hall Ballroom
From the opener “Dear Head On the Wall,” Escovedo’s surreal lyricsmatch Gravity ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Concert Reviews