Alejandro Gonzã¡Lez Iã±Ã¡Rritu

10 Favorite Films of 2014
Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more
Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
The casting for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is perfect for a film focused on the porous line between reality and fantasy. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mother and Child
Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews