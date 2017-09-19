Alex Shah
Lifetime Achievement Award Funnel Social Anxieties into Punchy Pop Tunes
On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Ugly Brothers Perform with Spirit
Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Review: Danceworks’ ‘Art to Art’
Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more
Aug 4, 2015 6:15 PM John Schneider Dance
Ugly Brothers’ Expansive Folk Grows Ever Prettier
With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Tyler Maas Local Music