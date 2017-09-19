RSS

Alex Shah

laabymelissaleejohnson.jpg.jpe

On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

uglybrothers.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessi Paetzke

Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Music Feature

dancereview_danceworks_b_(byjennamarti).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jenna Marti

Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more

Aug 4, 2015 6:15 PM Dance

localmusic.jpg.jpe

With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES