RSS

Alexander Borodin

mdc.jpg.jpe

MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents a concert of two-piano works at UW-Milwaukee on Sunday, March 13. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:28 PM Dance

I saw the advertisements and shrugged. It didn't look particularly interesting. Then I saw the press release. Looks kind of interesting. With a plot by Stephen King and characterization T. Bone Burnett and John Mellencamp, Ghost Brothers of Darkla.. more

Oct 29, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

classical_pre.jpg.jpe

Imperial Russia is often painted in the grim hues of Siberian exile and political repression, yet a glittering culture coalesced there during the 19th and early 20th centuries—one that continues to influence the arts and imagination more

Mar 5, 2013 11:16 PM Classical Music

blogimage9636.jpe

Quite Borodin’s oppositewas Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936), one of Russia’s m Prince Igor ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES