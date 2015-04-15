Alexander Calder
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #11
Inspired by the wonderful BMW Art Car project started in 1975 with legendary artist Alexander Calder, Daniel Fleming approached Parsifal Mercedes Boutique in Milwaukee's Third Ward about the possibility of an auto-inspired collaboration.One sh.. more
Apr 15, 2015 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Repurposing ‘Urban Wood’
“Urban Wood Encounter” at the Lynden Sculpture Garden is an exhibition of a dozen or so exquisite tables, chairs, cabinets and more sourced from urban trees cut down for reasons such as disease or age. Instead of the wood being dumped in... more
Jan 13, 2015 8:43 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
From Behind Closed Doors
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee continues its eclectic series of exhibitions with an exhibit spanning genres as well as centuries. “Revealed: Private Collections from the Jewish Community” draws from local collectors more
Dec 12, 2012 3:31 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee