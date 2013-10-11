RSS

Alexander Mackendrick

 TheFrench not only coined the term film noir, but also identified it as a distinctgenre within Hollywood crime thrillers. Little wonder that important Frenchfilmmakers have dipped their hand into classic Hollywood’s darkest c.. more

Oct 11, 2013 2:02 PM I Hate Hollywood

If the Coen Brothers’ 2004 remake of The Lady Killers served any purpose, it was to alert audiences unfamiliar with the 1955 original. The earlier Lady Killers was produced by Ealing Studios, which excelled during the ‘50s with droll English com.. more

Feb 27, 2010 1:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9617.jpe

Elusive, in thathis works have always been tucked under either traditionalists such as Wo Ramblin’ Jack Elliott: The Never-EndingHighway ,Books more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

blogimage4968.jpe

All right, let's face it: 2008 wasn't a great year. An unending procession of bad news abo five ,Cover Story more

Dec 28, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES