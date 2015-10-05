RSS

Alexandra Bonesho

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Yussef El Guindi’s Back of the Throat. Set in New York in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the play centers on a young Arab American writer being questioned,Theater more

Oct 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more

Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage’s Young Company production of Romeo and Juliet did justice to the drama and served as an education for much of its cast. Shakespeare’s tragedy was enacted at the Rosa Parks Auditorium at Golda Meir School right around the corner... more

May 22, 2014 12:55 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Theater

In Next Act Theatre’s Groucho: A Life in Revue, Milwaukee’s resident Marx for many years, Norman Moses, returns in yet another appearance in the role. The biographical sampling of the legendary comic’s work also features David Cecsarini as ... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:59 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre puts together quite a cast as it brings Groucho: A Life In Revue to the stage. Norman Moses knows his way around the character, having had considerable experience in the role onstage. Next Act’s David Cescarini will play Ch... more

Nov 15, 2013 5:25 PM Theater

Kander and Ebb's Kiss of the Spider Woman is a sharp musical theater exploration into the nature of human incarceration. The characters’ cinematic fantasies of life beyond the cell walls should contrast starkly with the more

May 22, 2013 4:07 PM Theater

Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more

Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Theater

Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more

Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Theater

Mike Lew's Microcrisis is a deeply entertaining comedy about global finance. The interpersonal dynamics that drove the recent international financial collapse are succinctly played out in a fictional piece for the stage... more

Oct 4, 2012 5:00 PM Theater

Quite a few people could be heard commenting on the set opening night. Stephen Hudson-Mairet's giant, imposing castle structure seems heavy and solid enough for the giant stone blocks to tumble through the stage floor of the Cabot Theatre. The m.. more

Apr 18, 2011 11:27 AM Theater

