Alexandra Bonesho
How Judgments Are Formed
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Yussef El Guindi’s Back of the Throat. Set in New York in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the play centers on a young Arab American writer being questioned,Theater more
Oct 5, 2015 11:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Tennessee Williams’ Hidden Gem
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Next Act’s ‘Heresy’ Cabaret
Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more
Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Youthful ‘Romeo and Juliet’
First Stage’s Young Company production of Romeo and Juliet did justice to the drama and served as an education for much of its cast. Shakespeare’s tragedy was enacted at the Rosa Parks Auditorium at Golda Meir School right around the corner... more
May 22, 2014 12:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Classic Farce Done Well
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act Puts Groucho’s Life ‘In Revue’
In Next Act Theatre’s Groucho: A Life in Revue, Milwaukee’s resident Marx for many years, Norman Moses, returns in yet another appearance in the role. The biographical sampling of the legendary comic’s work also features David Cecsarini as ... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act presents ‘A Life in Revue’
Next Act Theatre puts together quite a cast as it brings Groucho: A Life In Revue to the stage. Norman Moses knows his way around the character, having had considerable experience in the role onstage. Next Act’s David Cescarini will play Ch... more
Nov 15, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Cramped Spider Woman
Kander and Ebb's Kiss of the Spider Woman is a sharp musical theater exploration into the nature of human incarceration. The characters’ cinematic fantasies of life beyond the cell walls should contrast starkly with the more
May 22, 2013 4:07 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cartoon Darkness Live
Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Youngblood Brings ‘Cartoon’ to Life
Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Microcrisis’ Mines Laughs from Financial Collapse
Mike Lew's Microcrisis is a deeply entertaining comedy about global finance. The interpersonal dynamics that drove the recent international financial collapse are succinctly played out in a fictional piece for the stage... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Passion and Wit in A Spring's Fine Winter
Quite a few people could be heard commenting on the set opening night. Stephen Hudson-Mairet's giant, imposing castle structure seems heavy and solid enough for the giant stone blocks to tumble through the stage floor of the Cabot Theatre. The m.. more
Apr 18, 2011 11:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
John Vanderslice w/ Tallest Man on Earth
John Vanderslice makes a concerted effort to change everything every time, making each album a study in something entirely different than the last. He has seen the entirety of the pop-produced indie singer/songwriter spectrum. He's recorded... more
Jun 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee