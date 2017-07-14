RSS

Alfred A. Knopf

Two new books, Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America and Ganesh Sitaraman’s The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution, reflect on the danger to American democracy posed by th... more

Jul 14, 2017 9:24 AM Books

One of David Armitage’s tasks in Civil Wars: A History in Ideas is to define terms that are as hotly contested as the Gettysburg battlefield. The Harvard history professor writes with sharp irony and dense allusions on the recent past and n... more

May 2, 2017 2:06 PM Books

Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:32 PM Books

In a time when women were expected to be quiet, and when “urban renewal” was turning cities into wastelands, Jane Jacobs was a loud voice calling for historic preservation. Robert Kanigel’s biography, The Life of Jane Jacobs emphasizes J... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:12 PM Books

Andrea Wulf’s The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World (Alfred A. Knopf) is everything a biography should be: grounded in scholarship, elegantly composed, telling a life’s story in the context of the subject’s era and thr... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:18 PM Visual Arts

Three recent books on the outcome of extremism track Israeli political history from 1917 through the present. more

Nov 17, 2015 8:40 PM Books

The Battle of Gettysburg sprawled over 15 square miles around a little town in Pennsylvania during the first three days of July in 1863. As we know from thousands of articles and texts already published on this famous Civil War more

Jul 21, 2013 11:24 PM Books

