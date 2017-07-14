Alfred A. Knopf
Democracy at Risk?
Two new books, Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America and Ganesh Sitaraman’s The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution, reflect on the danger to American democracy posed by th... more
Jul 14, 2017 9:24 AM David Luhrssen Books
Civil Wars: A History in Ideas (Alfred A. Knopf), by David Armitage
One of David Armitage’s tasks in Civil Wars: A History in Ideas is to define terms that are as hotly contested as the Gettysburg battlefield. The Harvard history professor writes with sharp irony and dense allusions on the recent past and n... more
May 2, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Books
Books for Living (Alfred A. Knopf), by Will Schwalbe
Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Life of Jane Jacobs (Alfred A. Knopf), by Robert Kanigel
In a time when women were expected to be quiet, and when “urban renewal” was turning cities into wastelands, Jane Jacobs was a loud voice calling for historic preservation. Robert Kanigel’s biography, The Life of Jane Jacobs emphasizes J... more
Nov 29, 2016 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
When Science Meant Adventure
Andrea Wulf’s The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World (Alfred A. Knopf) is everything a biography should be: grounded in scholarship, elegantly composed, telling a life’s story in the context of the subject’s era and thr... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:18 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
The Struggle for Israel
Three recent books on the outcome of extremism track Israeli political history from 1917 through the present. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Meaning of Gettysburg
The Battle of Gettysburg sprawled over 15 square miles around a little town in Pennsylvania during the first three days of July in 1863. As we know from thousands of articles and texts already published on this famous Civil War more
Jul 21, 2013 11:24 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books