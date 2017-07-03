RSS

Alfred Hitchcock

The award-winning indie psycho-drama Wichita, the ’70s cop movie Brannigan and the 1970 production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters have been released on DVD or Blu-ray. more

Jul 3, 2017 11:55 AM Home Movies

In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

Arcade Fire: The Reflektor Tapes With The Reflektor Tapes, director Kahlil Joseph successfully shattered the clichés of band-concert documentaries. The Reflektor Tapes is a collage of images and s,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM Home Movies

By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM A&E Feature

To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM A&E Feature

Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Film Reviews

Jun 4, 2015 7:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

Photo by George Katsekes Jr

The Sunset Playhouse spoofs a classic spy story as it stages The 39 Steps with a sharp sense of comedy. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:16 PM Theater

Asthe authors concede on page 1 of Hitchcock Lost & Found: The ForgottenFilms , there has been a lot of hype over the “rediscovery” of missing piecesfrom Alfred Hitchcock’s filmography. Alain Kerzoncuf and Charles Barr complainof “excessive.. more

Apr 16, 2015 4:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

Alfred Hitchcock must have been a fan of Daphne du Maurier. The director adapted theEnglish storywriter three times for the screen. The first, Jamaica Inn (1939),was forgettable. The other two, Rebecca (1940) and The Birds (1963), aremasterpiec.. more

Jan 8, 2015 3:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

The University Press of Kentucky

Opening movie credits were usually an uneventful scroll-down, just names in a listagainst a backdrop, until Saul Bass. With Man with the Golden Arm (1955), Vertigo (1958) and North by Northwest (1959), Bass interjected Modern designinto the cre.. more

Nov 29, 2014 8:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

 One of my favorite horror films, JacquesTourneur’s Night of the Demon , alwaysreminded me of Alfred Hitchcock—had the master of suspense turned to occultthemes. Little wonder. Turns out the screenplay for Night of the Demon was co.. more

May 10, 2014 1:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Mark Sachleben’s book, World Politics on Screen: Understanding International Relations throughPopular Culture (University Press of Kentucky), explores the relationbetween film (along with TV) and American perceptions of war,.. more

Apr 14, 2014 1:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

Feb 25, 2014 4:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more

Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Theater

The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Theater

Alfred Hitchcock is having a midlife, make that a late-life, crisis. His latest movie, North by Northwest, is a smash hit and yet he is nagged by doubt. “But you’re 60 years old,” a reporter shouts out. “Shouldn’t you just quit while more

Dec 10, 2012 4:55 PM Film Reviews

<p> Daniel Clowes wrote <em>Ghost World</em>, one of the 21st century\'s greatest films, from his comic book series of the same name. Suffused with loneliness and ineffable yearning for something (perhaps meaning in a world that offers little?),.. more

Apr 11, 2012 12:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more

Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

