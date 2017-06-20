Alfred Molina

RSS

In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

Last time, Sawyer Nelson (Nathan Gamble) and Clay Haskett (Harry Connick Jr.) rescued the injured dolphin they called Winter. Cameron McCarthy (Morgan Freeman) developed a prosthetic tail for Winter, who found happiness with her surrogate m... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:38 PM Film Clips

Julie Taymor has become best known for her own troubled role in the troubled but attention-getting Broadway spectacle, Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark. She has also been an occasional filmmaker. Her most recent effort in that line, The Tempest (2.. more

Sep 13, 2011 12:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

If you can’t make it down to Chicago for this weekend’s Pitchfork Music Festival, you’re not completely out of luck: Some of the better bands playing the festival will also be stopping at various Milwaukee venues over the next week. Milw more

Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Film production was encouraged in Mussolini’s Italy, and although few Fascist era movies are well known nowadays, the careers of important postwar directors such as Federico Fellini and Michelangelo Antonioni began in those years. Italy had its o.. more

Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

