RSS

Alfred Stieglitz

artpre.jpg.jpe

Though the members of the Clay Collective specialize in diverse styles and methods, the association of regional artists is united by a shared love of getting a bit of dirt under their fingernails. They knead, throw, shape, shave, fire and g... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:14 AM Visual Arts

art_rev.jpg.jpe

For most viewers today, color photography is taken for granted in art as in everyday life. This was not always the case, as documented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Color Rush” (through May 19). more

Feb 26, 2013 9:17 PM Visual Arts

A crowd gathered at the Marshall Building’s Elaine EricksonGallery on one Saturday afternoon in January. They waited to listen to GeorgeSanquist and Yong-ran Zhu discuss their silver gelatin prints in the exhibition“Eye of the Beholder.”Ow.. more

Jan 30, 2013 12:58 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8995.jpe

Rumors of secret psychic warfare projects are the basis for The Men Who Stare at Goats. An often-broad comedy spoofing everything from men’s movement nostrums to ecological good sense, and anything with a whiff of hippie idealism or New Age... more

Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES