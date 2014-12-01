Alice Austen
More About Give Me Liberty
The Kickstarter campaign for Give Me Liberty, an indie movie set to be filmed in Milwaukee this winter, got off the a rolling start. After just eleven days, screenwriter Alice Austen reported that the project was 64% funded.“We are going pre-pro.. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Give Me Liberty (in Milwaukee)
Nov 17, 2014 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Best Of All Possible Goats & Monkeys
The ReadingThe usual type of crowd had shown-up for the latest Goats & Monkeys reading, It was a mix of different people in the local theatre business. The energy was a bit muted. It was a Monday night reading. A talented group of actors stood .. more
Feb 8, 2011 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Obama's Feminist Touch
Someday, when Americans have learned to live the true meaning of our creed, a Supreme Court nomination of a woman, a Latino, an African-American or any other variety of human being—including a gay man or woman—will provoke no comment or con... more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Flight of the Conchords w/ Eugene Mirman @ The Riverside Theater
Flight of the Conchords took to the stage in homemade robot costumes, grinding to the Daft Funk electro-house of “Too Many Dicks on the Dancefloor,” but within a song the New Zealand comedy duo had taken their rightful stool perches, hav... more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Comedy 1 Comments