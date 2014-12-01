RSS

Alice Austen

ihatehollywood_givemeliberty.jpg.jpe

Photo from Alice Austen

The Kickstarter campaign for Give Me Liberty, an indie movie set to be filmed in Milwaukee this winter, got off the a rolling start. After just eleven days, screenwriter Alice Austen reported that the project was 64% funded.“We are going pre-pro.. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 17, 2014 3:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

The ReadingThe usual type of crowd had shown-up for the latest Goats & Monkeys reading, It was a mix of different people in the local theatre business. The energy was a bit muted. It was a Monday night reading. A talented group of actors stood .. more

Feb 8, 2011 6:25 PM Theater

blogimage10992.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10942.jpe

Someday, when Americans have learned to live the true meaning of our creed, a Supreme Court nomination of a woman, a Latino, an African-American or any other variety of human being—including a gay man or woman—will provoke no comment or con... more

May 18, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage6414.jpe

Flight of the Conchords took to the stage in homemade robot costumes, grinding to the Daft Funk electro-house of “Too Many Dicks on the Dancefloor,” but within a song the New Zealand comedy duo had taken their rightful stool perches, hav... more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Comedy 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES