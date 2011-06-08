Alice Childress
Uprooted's Free Staged Reading at Ten Chimneys
The Alice Childress drama Trouble In Mind is a fascinating look at the nature of race relations on and offstage in the mid twentieth century. A group of theatre companies across the country will be performing a staged reading of the 1955 drama. .. more
Jun 8, 2011 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Phish
It’s fitting that Phish played one of their final performances in 2004 on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in a deliberate nod to The Beatles, since over the previous decade the foursome really had become The Beatles of the jam-rock w... more
Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Rep's TROUBLE IN MIND
Another play about theatre makes it to a Milwaukee stage this month as the Milwaukee Rep stages its production of Trouble In Mind. Here we see actors onstage playing actors backstage who are preparing to play characters in a play they don’t pa.. more
Jan 23, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater