Alice Glass
Crystal Castles @ Turner Hall Ballroom
I’ll always recall the first time I saw Crystal Castles live, because it was at Lollapalloza, and singer Alice Glass punched a fan in the face. Even from half a crowd away, it looked like a solid,Concert Reviews more
May 7, 2013 10:36 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
A Kinder, Gentler Self-Titled Crystal Castles Album
At what point does a musician’s behavior become so indefensible that you can no longer support their music? For me, that bar is pretty high. I’m usually able to overlook all but the most vile indiscretions and enjoy a musician’s albums on their ow.. more
Apr 30, 2010 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Borg Ward Hypernation Fest
It’s not cheap keeping a local venue up to code, especially during the winter, when heating bills can be nearly crippling. That’s why a quartet of local rock bands—as well at the outsider theatre group Insurgent Theatre, no stranger to p more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments