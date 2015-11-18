RSS
Alice Guy
Lost Histories of Women in Film
Nov 18, 2015 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Underpants
Steve Martin’s adaptation of Carl Sternheim’s The Underpants makes for agreeable social satire. The Sunset Playhouse production stars James Donaldson as Theo, a conservative gentleman who is overly conscious of his standing in more
Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fans of Fantomas
They are legendary among students of early film, Fantomas and Les Vampires, a pair of serials from the 1910s. Their pulp fiction stories looked ahead toward the fantastic strain in action cinema, while seeming to invert the moral universe adopted.. more
Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!