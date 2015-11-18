RSS

Alice Guy

womenfilmhistory.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2015 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Steve Martin’s adaptation of Carl Sternheim’s The Underpants makes for agreeable social satire. The Sunset Playhouse production stars James Donaldson as Theo, a conservative gentleman who is overly conscious of his standing in more

Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

They are legendary among students of early film, Fantomas and Les Vampires, a pair of serials from the 1910s. Their pulp fiction stories looked ahead toward the fantastic strain in action cinema, while seeming to invert the moral universe adopted.. more

Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES