Saving Our Democracy: July 20-26, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminato,Saving Our Democracy more
Jul 18, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Growing a Wealth of Health on North Avenue
Innovations and Wellness Commons (1617 W. North Ave.), an endeavor led by Walnut Way Conservation Corporation, opened last to combat the problem of poor nutrition and food insecurity. The building houses The Juice Kitchen; Outpost Natural F... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:41 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Fresh Milwaukee Salsa from That Salsa Lady
Angela Moragne and her daughter, Stevey Pitts, both used to work for ACORN, but since 2011 have run That Salsa Lady, a locally sourced salsa business that frequents local farmers markets and offers event catering. more
Dec 2, 2014 9:13 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Classic Fairytale Comes to First Stage
You’re probably familiar with The Three Little Pigs and no matter the cultural variation—be it with pigs and a wolf, rabbits and a fox, or ants and a spider—the story is adored by children around the world. Coming to First Stage is George S... more
Oct 22, 2014 11:55 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Alice’s Urban Garden
Alice’s Garden is a community garden and urban farm, located at Johnsons Park (N. 21st Street at Garfield and Fond du Lac Avenue). Lutheran lay minister and executive director of the garden, Venice Williams (pronounced Venus) is a “cultura... more
Jun 24, 2014 12:46 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Heroes of the Week: Alice’s Garden Volunteers
Founded about 40 years ago, Alice’s Community Garden and Urban Farm (2136 N. 21st St.) is a two-acre expanse of land that offers Milwaukeeans a space to grow food for healthy eating more
Aug 29, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: The E-Z Coffee Stand Volunteers
When Zach Komes’s family moved to the Washington Heights neighborhood, he and his sister Elsa set up a youth-led, fundraising coffee stand as a way to meet people more
Jun 26, 2013 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Changing Face of Milwaukee
Let me be clear: Milwaukee is not my hometown. However, it often feels that way. After living outside of a teeny... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature 2 Comments
Walker Asked “Koch” for Message Help
Feb 23, 2011 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose