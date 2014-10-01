RSS
Alice Walker
The Rep’s ‘Color Purple’
Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more
Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘The Color Purple’
Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more
Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The 2013 Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival
The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival opens Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, a terrifically entertaining documentary about the more
Oct 16, 2013 12:33 AM John Schneider Film Reviews
