Alice Wilson
When a Statue Comes to Life…
Alice Wilson's living statue performance is among the best attractions in Milwaukee. more
Aug 29, 2016 9:10 AM A.J. MacDonald A&E Feature
Port Piratefest This Week
I love that privateers helped the U.S. gain its independence. Pirates helped win America its independence. Then Ben Franklin founded the U.S. Marines to get rid of an entirely different group of pirates. It’s amazing what fun little detail.. more
May 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Jealous Revolver’s Third Next Month
I love listening to old radio. It’s an interesting bit of trivia: back in 1943, NBC debuted a show sponsored by Pabst Brewing Company called Blue Ribbon Town . Hosted by Groucho Marx, it was set in a fictional town. Glance around online and .. more
Jan 31, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rockabilly Girl Presents Live Staged Late Night TV Really Early (sort of)
Burlesque in the format of late-night TV? In retrospect, it seems obvious. Burlesque is a staged variety show that pre-dates broadcasting. As broadcasting began to supplant the stage in popular entertainment, stage variety shows began to give way .. more
May 23, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fund Raising for Blue Hawaii Spectacular
It can be kind of difficult to get an independent project off the ground. Generating funds for a 3-Day event at multiple different venues? THAT can be murder, I would imagine. That is precisely what a few people are looking to do in September .. more
Aug 21, 2012 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Angry Young Men: Potentially Subversively Commercial
Angry Young Men . . .the people who developed the Night of the Living Dead Puppet show have launched a regular variety show called Full Frontal Puppetry. Sort of a weird mutation of the Muppet Show under the influence of iconoclastic rogue in.. more
Jun 11, 2012 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Reverend Horton Heat w/ Split Lip Rayfield and The Legendary Shack*Shakers
Few bands have ever been more intrinsically linked to a specific sub-genre than Reverend Horton Heat has been to punkabilly The Cramps may have set the stage for the genre, but with their recklessly punked-out spin on country and rockabilly more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Langhorne Slim Finds Where He Belongs
Singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim found time during a month off from his relentless touring schedule to finally throw down some roots, moving into a home in Portland, Ore., where he and his girlfriend will enjoy time away from his life on th... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
Wild Oceans
Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tyondai Braxton
While there aren’t any of Battles’ pounding beats,Braxton does make use of hi YellowShark ,CD Reviews more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews 1 Comments