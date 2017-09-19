Alice In Wonderland
The Switch is Doomed (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Nine)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Sep 19, 2017 1:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Max Devereaux and Suko Pyramid Bring Out The Best in Each Other on "Different Love"
Max Devereaux is a Milwaukee songwriter who makes audaciouslyarranged, partially campy, partially sincere songs with zero regard for traditional genreboundaries. Suko Pyramid’s Adrián Suchowolski is a Spanish songwriter who…does more or less th.. more
Sep 5, 2017 6:59 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Repo Carts Go Mainstream? (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Seven)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Sep 4, 2017 7:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
A Cinematic Study in Modern Anxiety at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“HauntedScreens: German Cinema of the 1920s” is a media-hopping study in modern anxietyand the visual methods for capturing and conveying it. The artistic movement German Expressionism was a reflection of the prevailingmood in Weimar Ge.. more
Oct 24, 2016 3:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Abele’s Transit Threat Gets Pushback
Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Pioneer Women Musical with Acacia
Christian-based theatre company Acacia Theatre opens its summer musical midway through the month as it stages Quilters. The musical features seven woman playing American pioneers. The production itself is seen as something of a quilt with Directo.. more
Jul 1, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alice in Wonderland
Director Jeremy Welter looks to bring out the darker aspects of Lewis Carroll’s madness-laden stories in Off the Wall’s Alice in Wonderland , which is being marketed as a twisted, Escher-like journey into Wonderland complete with more
Feb 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alice in Wonderland
Director Jeremy Welter looks to bring out the darker aspects of Lewis Carroll’s madness-laden stories in Off the Wall’s Alice in Wonderland , which is being marketed as a twisted, Escher-like journey into Wonderland complete with more
Feb 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alice in Wonderland
Director Jeremy Welter looks to bring out the darker aspects of Lewis Carroll’s madness-laden stories in Off the Wall’s Alice in Wonderland , which is being marketed as a twisted, Escher-like journey into Wonderland complete with more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alice in Wonderland
Director Jeremy Welter looks to bring out the darker aspects of Lewis Carroll’s madness-laden stories in Off the Wall’s Alice in Wonderland , which is being marketed as a twisted, Escher-like journey into Wonderland complete with more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Off the Wall’s Off-Kilter ‘Alice in Wonderland’
Director/playwright Jeremy Welter throws a delightfully shadowy party on one of the smallest stages in town as Off the Wall Theatre frames Lewis Carroll’s works as a dark, retro, rave club land in the production Alice in Wonderland. Welter’... more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Off The Wall and Through The Looking Glass
These days are strange. And, considering how hugely entertaining it is, it’s a bit odd to think of Off the Wall Theatre’s Alice In Wonderland as being the least brilliant piece of theatre in Milwaukee right now. The standard set between Next Act.. more
Feb 5, 2011 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Dropping its hero, big green ogre Shrek, into an alternate universe, this fourth chapter of the popular DreamWork's franchise is able to reconsider the fates and fortunes of its primary characters. Shrek's (Michael Myers) birthday, celebrat... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Burton in Wonderland
Tim Burton is obviously drawn to the look if not the substance of Victorian Gothic, and to protagonists relentless in their refusal (or inability) to conform. Little wonder he wanted to direct Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, a Victoria... more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Your Childhood According to Film Directors
I discovered this bookin 1992, effectively ending what had previously been a promising &l Damn Yankees ,A&E Feature more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Tyler Sjostrom A&E Feature 4 Comments
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Carte Blanche's "Mrs. Bob Cratchit"
My wife has come with me to quite a few of the Christmas shows I’ve seen this month. I seem to recall a conversation with her on the way to a show some time last week . . . (one of the 9 or 10 holiday shows I went to this month) . . . on the jorne.. more
Dec 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cindy McCain Flaunts Her Privilege
The Weekly Standard ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features