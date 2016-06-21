Alicia Berneche
‘Thank you. NEXT!’ Says the Audition Manager in Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s New Reality Opera
Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Audition Drama with Milwaukee Opera
Auditions. Job interviews. First dates. Life presents countless opportunities for people to humiliate themselves in hopes of gaining the right role, position or lover. So much of the drama of life lies in pursuit of the type of thing that .. more
Jun 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gershwin 101
The Southwest Suburban Symphony had a largely successful debut at the Saber Center in Franklin with a performance of the music of George Gershwin. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:58 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Opera Drama with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
A Chorus Line is an interesting premise for a musical. People have paid way too much to see that show over the years. I saw a touring production of the show a few years back at the Marcus Center. The distance and empty space struck me more than an.. more
May 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Angela Iannone’s ‘Master Class’
Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more
Aug 14, 2014 5:40 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Next Chapter, Boswell Host Cooking Sensations
This week a mouthwatering array of everyday meals and exotic spreads—not to mention cakes—is on the menu at local bookstores. Two fresh literary offerings about food and family, by noted culinary masters Nigella Lawson and Buddy Valastro, h... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Natalie Merchant
While her folky, college-rock band 10,000 Maniacs continued without her, singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant went solo, releasing in 1995 her hit debut album, Tigerlily . Her work since has alternated between sentimental easy more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee