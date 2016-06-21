RSS

Alicia Berneche

Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM Classical Music

Auditions. Job interviews. First dates. Life presents countless opportunities for people to humiliate themselves in hopes of gaining the right role, position or lover. So much of the drama of life lies in pursuit of the type of thing that .. more

Jun 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Southwest Suburban Symphony had a largely successful debut at the Saber Center in Franklin with a performance of the music of George Gershwin. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:58 PM Classical Music

A Chorus Line is an interesting premise for a musical. People have paid way too much to see that show over the years. I saw a touring production of the show a few years back at the Marcus Center. The distance and empty space struck me more than an.. more

May 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more

Aug 14, 2014 5:40 PM Theater

This week a mouthwatering array of everyday meals and exotic spreads—not to mention cakes—is on the menu at local bookstores. Two fresh literary offerings about food and family, by noted culinary masters Nigella Lawson and Buddy Valastro, h... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Books

While her folky, college-rock band 10,000 Maniacs continued without her, singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant went solo, releasing in 1995 her hit debut album, Tigerlily . Her work since has alternated between sentimental easy more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

