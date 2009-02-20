Alicia Keyes
Points East Owner Accused of Child Porn
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Alicia Keyes
She’ll probably always be best known as a neo-soul songstress, but with last year’s tuba-mutilating, larger-than-life synthesized hit “No One,” Alicia Keyes proved that she can do big-beat pop ballads every bit as deftly as the Rihannas and Leona... more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
R&B Continues to Shine
2008 is shaping up to be the worst year yet for the struggling music industry—this week, for instance, music sales were down a whooping 9% from just a year ago, and the top-selling album, Alicia Keyes’ As I Am, was the second lowest-selling #1 al.. more
Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Women´s Voices, Women Vote
Unmarried women make up the largest bloc of non-voters in the nation. More than 26% of eli Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 10 Comments