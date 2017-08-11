Alicia Vikander
Composer Danny Elfman Returns with Tulip Fever
In a partnership that will remindclassic film buffs of Bernard Herrmann and Alfred Hitchcock, composer DannyElfman and director Tim Burton have forged an enduring relationship betweenmusic and motion pictures. One difference: .. more
Aug 11, 2017 1:18 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Finding ‘The Light Between Oceans’
Although buoyed by fine acting, The Light Between Oceans drags on too long and a downward spiral toward soap opera melodrama. The best parts come early with the love between Tom (Michael Fassbender) and Isabel (Alicia Vikander). The Austral... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
Ex Machina Summons the Demon
Jun 29, 2015 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘Ex Machina’ or the Human Race?
Ex Machina, one of the best science fiction films of recent years, tells a story of artificial intelligence. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Steez
Steez, self-proclaimed pioneer of “creepfunk,” has trademarked a fittingly bizarre term for its jam-band fusion of synthesized funk, gritty rock and up-tempo fusion. With its blaring saxophone and freaky keyboards, this Madison more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cooking for a Cause
In the 2005 book Real Men Cook: Rites, Rituals, and Recipes for Living, author Karega Kofi Moyo writes, "Increasingly, African-American men in particular are often portrayed as criminals, drug addicts, absentee fathers and jailbirds. Seldom... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview