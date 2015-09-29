Alien
The Martian
Matt Damon stars in the science fiction thriller The Martian. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:43 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Flying Saucers Over Milwaukee!
Sixty-five years ago this summer, Americans looking to the night skies began to see fantastic things... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature 3 Comments
Prometheus
Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee