Matt Damon stars in the science fiction thriller The Martian. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:43 PM Film Reviews

Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more

Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Visual Arts

Sixty-five years ago this summer, Americans looking to the night skies began to see fantastic things... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 3 Comments

Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

