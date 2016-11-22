RSS

Aliens

film_arrival_a.jpg.jpe

Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more

Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM Film Reviews

Rams, a prize-winning Icelandic film, concerns two elderly brothers, sheep farmers who haven’t exchanged a word in years. Although billed as a deadpan comedy, the humor is seldom apparent. The film works instead as a laconic observation of ... more

Jul 12, 2016 3:14 PM Home Movies

blogimage19680.jpe

Where's the Truth? Letters and Journals, 1948-1957 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), edited by Mary Boyd Higgins, is the fourth and final installment culled from the writings of highly... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage19652.jpe

Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18977.jpe

The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage15403.jpe

Since no great games came out this week, I thought it would be a good idea to collect some of the best news on video games and gather them together right here on ExpressMilwaukee for your enjoyment. There's a lot of great stuff coming up on... more

Jul 8, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

SOCIAL UPDATES