Alisa Malavenda has garnered distinction as a professional chef, culinary instructor, private caterer, cookbook author, culinary consultant and research and development culinarian. She is the Culinary Director and Chef Ambassador for POSH Salt TM and pioneered many techniques for the unique Saltware TM product as see on the Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.” She is a TV personality on Fox-6 News’ Real Milwaukee and has participated in Disney World Epcot International food and wine festivals. Her extraordinary skill and creativity is only eclipsed by her joyful spirit and contagious enthusiasm. She has a strong foundation in food science and culinary techniques and integrates the most current culinary trends with classic techniques to develop creative and successful recipes and menus for her clients and students. Chef Malavenda has extensive experience and knowledge of traditional and current regional Italian cuisines and other world cuisines and culture.

thefitz.jpg.jpe

Named for F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Fitz sets the tone for a look back at the remarkable period of time when creativity brought about bold movements in art, literature and design. The newly renovated dining area at the historic Ambassador Ho... more

Aug 8, 2017 3:09 PM Dining Out

diningout_cloudred_a.jpg.jpe

Cloud Red has Shorewood buzzing. It’s a hot new place to socialize, with the bonus of good food and libations. The former Village Pub now has a sleek décor, but retains a warm and friendly atmosphere with a staff that draws you in for a fun... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:13 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_cafecalatrava.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Art Museum is stunning to look at with its outstretched wings and Lake Michigan as its backdrop. Inside hangs some of the world’s most beautiful artwork, but what you may not know is that it is also home to Café Calatrava and East... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:38 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

diningout_twistedcork_a.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Located on a busy strip in Muskego, Twisted Cork is a warm and welcoming place for neighbors to meet and, as owner Greg Gonzales says, “to educate people on other great wines that are out there.” The establishment offers classes; a wide ... more

Dec 22, 2015 7:13 PM Dining Out

diningout_antigua_b_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Antigua serves well-prepared dishes from across Latin America. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:13 PM Dining Out

milw-sciortino-bakery-817449.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee boasts many ethnic traditions and culture, including bakeries that are still holding on to their roots. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:16 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

diningout_originalpancakehouse_a_maggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

The Original Pancake House started as a family business built on generations of hard work and has maintained it’s high standards and ingredients since 1953. The OPH on Downer is no exception and is one of the city’s gems for breakfast no ma... more

Jul 28, 2015 8:11 PM Dining Out

diningout_madrooster_danielledahl.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Danielle Dahl

Mad Rooster serves both breakfast and lunch all day and has a long list of choices in the sweet and savory category and even some interesting dishes that combine both for the ultimate taste sensation. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:59 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

diningout_balzac_bydanielledahl.jpg.jpe

Photo by Danielle Dahl

This year marks the10th anniversary for Balzac, a restaurant that served small plates before it was the trend. They still do it in style. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:12 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_cinema.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Top cinemas in Milwaukee for good food and drink. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:23 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Alisa Malavenda, daughter of an Italian pizzaiolo living in New York City, surveys the Milwaukee area’s pizza offerings, especially the Napoletana varieties. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:28 AM Eat/Drink 16 Comments

diningout.jpg.jpe

The Elephant Café, a sister restaurant to EE-Sane, has an extensive menu using fresh and traditional Thai ingredients and many dishes with ginger and Thai basil. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:26 AM Dining Out

diningout_wolfpeach_rachelbuth.jpg.jpe

Rachel Buth

Wolf Peach has much to offer. Chef Cole Ersel has as much passion for local communities of artisans and farmers as he does for his eclectic menu—and it shows. more

Jan 13, 2015 9:24 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

diningout_smallplatetrend_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Alisa Malavenda describes projected restaurant and food trends in 2015, from the rising popularity of fermented foods to the changing of the guard in upscale desserts (designer ice cream sandwiches may replace cronuts). more

Dec 23, 2014 10:34 PM Dining Out 2 Comments

diningout_morel.jpg.jpe

Just like the highly anticipated morel mushroom after a long winter and the promise of what spring has to offer, farm-to-table enthusiasts and locavores were excited for one of Walker’s Point’s hottest new restaurants to open its doors this... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:01 PM Dining Out

diningout_thediplomat_a_byjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

One of the summer’s highly anticipated restaurant openings, The Diplomat, serves big flavors in the form of small plates and refined American cuisine. Chef Dane Baldwin, along with his staff, bring decades of experience working in Milwaukee... more

Sep 19, 2017 1:38 PM Dining Out

diningout_maison_a.jpg.jpe

A new French restaurant, Maison, opened in the spot that once housed Meritage. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:21 PM Dining Out

diningout_svb_courtesyofstellavanburen.jpg.jpe

Stella Van Buren in Downtown Milwaukee’s new Westin Hotel has the kind of Italian American comfort food you would find at a red-and-white-checkered tablecloth restaurant, but also the kind of small plates selection and outstanding steak men... more

Jul 11, 2017 2:43 PM Dining Out

diningout_mrbs_a.jpg.jpe

The menu has the classic steakhouse fare and a variety of offerings in every category. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:20 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

dorsiamilwaukee.jpg.jpe

A review of Dorsia—a new Italian restaurant located at 1307 E. Brady St. on Milwaukee’s East Side. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:48 PM Dining Out

kindreddiningout.jpg.jpe

Located in the new Kinn MKE guesthouse in Bay View, Kindred is a warm space to get together for innovative cocktails and modern twists on classic food. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Dining Out

chicunderground01.jpg.jpe

Chic Underground Lounge’s unique location on the lower level of the building on Jefferson between Wells and Mason adds to the allure of the jazz and blues club and is reminiscent of the basement lounges in New Orleans. This lounge is nothin... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:25 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

diningout_belfre_a.jpg.jpe

Belfrē Kitchen, located in the heart of Delafield, is housed in one of the city’s oldest existing buildings and was built in 1868 as a church. The charming and beautiful establishment offers an ever-changing menu featuring farm-to-table dis... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:11 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_likeminds.jpg.jpe

When you take a James Beard Award-winning chef like Justin Aprahamian from Sanford restaurant and a beer aficionado like John Lavelle who share like minds in building complex flavors and brewing science, some magic is bound to happen in the... more

Jan 24, 2017 3:57 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_bumstead_a.jpg.jpe

Bumstead Provisions in Bay View (2671-2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is a place to dine, drink, grab a sandwich at the deli or peruse the many local offerings, the giant wall of beer, imported wines, meats, cheese and other fine staples. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:24 PM Eat/Drink

diningout_farmerswife_d.jpg.jpe

Tucked in a West Allis neighborhood on the corner of Mitchell and 66th streets, the Farmer’s Wife is one of the area’s newest restaurants supporting local farmers with food that speaks to an easier time when folks gathered around the dinner... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:37 PM Dining Out

diningout_id_a.jpg.jpe

I.d. is located in the beautiful Delafield Hotel. The restaurant has an artsy SoHo feel and Chef Jonna Froelich, who was the executive chef at the former occupant of the space, Andrew’s, brings a creative spin to the food and plating. The m... more

Nov 29, 2016 1:29 PM Dining Out

diningout_hobnob_e.jpg.jpe

Whether or not you call it retro, Racine’s lakeside supper club, HobNob, is still doing it right after 60 years. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:19 PM Dining Out

diningout_dandan_b.jpg.jpe

DanDan is named after not only for a Chinese noodle dish but the two extraordinary chefs, Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who have poured their heart and soul (along with an homage to food from childhood memories) into an exciting menu. more

Aug 23, 2016 1:36 PM Dining Out

diningout_rare_a.jpg.jpe

It’s apparent that customer service is as important at Downtown Milwaukee’s Rare Steakhouse as the food in providing a fine dining experience. The valets, table captains, servers, manager and host—everyone at Rare bestows celebrity status o... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Dining Out 2 Comments

diningout_crawdaddys_a_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Crawdaddy’s takes you to the Big Easy as soon as you enter the door and features both Cajun and Creole cuisine and plenty of seafood and steaks. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:05 PM Dining Out

5oclock.jpg.jpe

The 5 O’Clock Steakhouse, formerly Coerper’s Five O’ Clock Club, is celebrating its 70th anniversary as one of Wisconsin’s quintessential supper clubs. That’s 70 years of relish trays, family style salad, charred steaks and great service. more

Jul 5, 2016 2:54 PM Dining Out

mikeys.jpg.jpe

Whether you are feeling naughty or nice, MiKeys in Cathedral Square Park is a sure bet to have a great time any time or day of the week. MiKeys has a duel personality. It’s a restaurant for casual dining with a warm and inviting atmostphere... more

Jun 28, 2016 2:43 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

