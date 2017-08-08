Alisa Malavenda has garnered distinction as a professional chef, culinary instructor, private caterer, cookbook author, culinary consultant and research and development culinarian. She is the Culinary Director and Chef Ambassador for POSH Salt TM and pioneered many techniques for the unique Saltware TM product as see on the Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.” She is a TV personality on Fox-6 News’ Real Milwaukee and has participated in Disney World Epcot International food and wine festivals. Her extraordinary skill and creativity is only eclipsed by her joyful spirit and contagious enthusiasm. She has a strong foundation in food science and culinary techniques and integrates the most current culinary trends with classic techniques to develop creative and successful recipes and menus for her clients and students. Chef Malavenda has extensive experience and knowledge of traditional and current regional Italian cuisines and other world cuisines and culture.
Ambassador Hotel Brings Back 'Great Gatsby' Days With Sophisticated Takes on American Classics
Named for F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Fitz sets the tone for a look back at the remarkable period of time when creativity brought about bold movements in art, literature and design. The newly renovated dining area at the historic Ambassador Ho... more
Aug 8, 2017 3:09 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Shorewood Gathers at Cloud Red
Cloud Red has Shorewood buzzing. It’s a hot new place to socialize, with the bonus of good food and libations. The former Village Pub now has a sleek décor, but retains a warm and friendly atmosphere with a staff that draws you in for a fun... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:13 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Dining at Milwaukee Art Museum
Milwaukee Art Museum is stunning to look at with its outstretched wings and Lake Michigan as its backdrop. Inside hangs some of the world’s most beautiful artwork, but what you may not know is that it is also home to Café Calatrava and East... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:38 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Twisted Cork for Fine Spirits and Small-Batch Wines
Located on a busy strip in Muskego, Twisted Cork is a warm and welcoming place for neighbors to meet and, as owner Greg Gonzales says, “to educate people on other great wines that are out there.” The establishment offers classes; a wide ... more
Dec 22, 2015 7:13 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Authentic Tastes of Mexico and Latin America
Antigua serves well-prepared dishes from across Latin America. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:13 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Milwaukee’s Ethnic Bakeries
Milwaukee boasts many ethnic traditions and culture, including bakeries that are still holding on to their roots. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:16 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Original Pancake House Serves Breakfast All Day Long
The Original Pancake House started as a family business built on generations of hard work and has maintained it’s high standards and ingredients since 1953. The OPH on Downer is no exception and is one of the city’s gems for breakfast no ma... more
Jul 28, 2015 8:11 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Mad For Mad Rooster
Mad Rooster serves both breakfast and lunch all day and has a long list of choices in the sweet and savory category and even some interesting dishes that combine both for the ultimate taste sensation. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:59 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 1 Comments
Balzac Turns 10
This year marks the10th anniversary for Balzac, a restaurant that served small plates before it was the trend. They still do it in style. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:12 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
From Popcorn to Paninis
Top cinemas in Milwaukee for good food and drink. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:23 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Finding Authentic Pizza in Milwaukee
Alisa Malavenda, daughter of an Italian pizzaiolo living in New York City, surveys the Milwaukee area’s pizza offerings, especially the Napoletana varieties. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:28 AM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink 16 Comments
Thai Favorites at Elephant Café
The Elephant Café, a sister restaurant to EE-Sane, has an extensive menu using fresh and traditional Thai ingredients and many dishes with ginger and Thai basil. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:26 AM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Wolf Peach’s Passion for Food
Wolf Peach has much to offer. Chef Cole Ersel has as much passion for local communities of artisans and farmers as he does for his eclectic menu—and it shows. more
Jan 13, 2015 9:24 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 1 Comments
Forecasting the Flavors of 2015
Alisa Malavenda describes projected restaurant and food trends in 2015, from the rising popularity of fermented foods to the changing of the guard in upscale desserts (designer ice cream sandwiches may replace cronuts). more
Dec 23, 2014 10:34 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 2 Comments
Finding that Perfect Morel
Just like the highly anticipated morel mushroom after a long winter and the promise of what spring has to offer, farm-to-table enthusiasts and locavores were excited for one of Walker’s Point’s hottest new restaurants to open its doors this... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Small Plates with Big Flavors at Brady Street’s Diplomat
One of the summer’s highly anticipated restaurant openings, The Diplomat, serves big flavors in the form of small plates and refined American cuisine. Chef Dane Baldwin, along with his staff, bring decades of experience working in Milwaukee... more
Sep 19, 2017 1:38 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Maison is Washington Heights' Home for French Cuisine
A new French restaurant, Maison, opened in the spot that once housed Meritage. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:21 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Italian Comfort Food (Plus Small Plates and Craft Cocktails) at Stella Van Buren
Stella Van Buren in Downtown Milwaukee’s new Westin Hotel has the kind of Italian American comfort food you would find at a red-and-white-checkered tablecloth restaurant, but also the kind of small plates selection and outstanding steak men... more
Jul 11, 2017 2:43 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Mr. B's Steakhouse a Classic Dining Experience
The menu has the classic steakhouse fare and a variety of offerings in every category. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:20 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 1 Comments
The Real Dorsia Brings Modern Italy to Brady Street
A review of Dorsia—a new Italian restaurant located at 1307 E. Brady St. on Milwaukee’s East Side. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:48 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Dining and Gathering at Bay View's Kindred
Located in the new Kinn MKE guesthouse in Bay View, Kindred is a warm space to get together for innovative cocktails and modern twists on classic food. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Home-Style Southern Dishes Served Downtown at Chic Underground Lounge
Chic Underground Lounge’s unique location on the lower level of the building on Jefferson between Wells and Mason adds to the allure of the jazz and blues club and is reminiscent of the basement lounges in New Orleans. This lounge is nothin... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:25 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 1 Comments
Belfrē Kitchen Has Fun with American Cuisine
Belfrē Kitchen, located in the heart of Delafield, is housed in one of the city’s oldest existing buildings and was built in 1868 as a church. The charming and beautiful establishment offers an ever-changing menu featuring farm-to-table dis... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:11 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Sophisticated Tap Beer and Bar Food at Like Minds Brewery
When you take a James Beard Award-winning chef like Justin Aprahamian from Sanford restaurant and a beer aficionado like John Lavelle who share like minds in building complex flavors and brewing science, some magic is bound to happen in the... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:57 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Dining and Drinking at Bumstead Provisions
Bumstead Provisions in Bay View (2671-2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is a place to dine, drink, grab a sandwich at the deli or peruse the many local offerings, the giant wall of beer, imported wines, meats, cheese and other fine staples. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:24 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Comfort Food at The Farmer’s Wife
Tucked in a West Allis neighborhood on the corner of Mitchell and 66th streets, the Farmer’s Wife is one of the area’s newest restaurants supporting local farmers with food that speaks to an easier time when folks gathered around the dinner... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:37 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Inspired Dining at Delafield’s I.d.
I.d. is located in the beautiful Delafield Hotel. The restaurant has an artsy SoHo feel and Chef Jonna Froelich, who was the executive chef at the former occupant of the space, Andrew’s, brings a creative spin to the food and plating. The m... more
Nov 29, 2016 1:29 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
A Real Wisconsin Supper Club Experience
Whether or not you call it retro, Racine’s lakeside supper club, HobNob, is still doing it right after 60 years. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:19 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
A Playful Chinese Delight
DanDan is named after not only for a Chinese noodle dish but the two extraordinary chefs, Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who have poured their heart and soul (along with an homage to food from childhood memories) into an exciting menu. more
Aug 23, 2016 1:36 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
A Steakhouse of 'Rare' Quality
It’s apparent that customer service is as important at Downtown Milwaukee’s Rare Steakhouse as the food in providing a fine dining experience. The valets, table captains, servers, manager and host—everyone at Rare bestows celebrity status o... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 2 Comments
A Great Place for Cajun and Creole Cuisine
Crawdaddy’s takes you to the Big Easy as soon as you enter the door and features both Cajun and Creole cuisine and plenty of seafood and steaks. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:05 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Happy Birthday 5 O’Clock Steakhouse
The 5 O’Clock Steakhouse, formerly Coerper’s Five O’ Clock Club, is celebrating its 70th anniversary as one of Wisconsin’s quintessential supper clubs. That’s 70 years of relish trays, family style salad, charred steaks and great service. more
Jul 5, 2016 2:54 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Casual Dining and Naughty Nights at MiKeys
Whether you are feeling naughty or nice, MiKeys in Cathedral Square Park is a sure bet to have a great time any time or day of the week. MiKeys has a duel personality. It’s a restaurant for casual dining with a warm and inviting atmostphere... more
Jun 28, 2016 2:43 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 1 Comments