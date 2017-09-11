Alisa Rodriguez
Stream the Earnest, Flannel-Coated Debut From Milwaukee Alt-Rock Enthusiasts Sundial Mottos
It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more
Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Apollo Vermouth Expands Her Ambient Vision on "Crashing into Nowhere"
One of the most prolific artists in Milwaukee’s ambient scene, Apollo Vermouth (Alisa Rodriguez) took her time on her purposeful new LP. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
A Weekend of Valentine’s Dining Specials
Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest nights of the year for many restaurants, this time around falls on a Monday, traditionally the slowest night of the week for dining out. That creates some interesting opportunities for diners. Since many ... more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview