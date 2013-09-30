Alison Klayman
Ai Weiwei: The Movie and the Book
Chineseactivist-artist Ai Weiwei could have enjoyed a comfortable career in hishomeland, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’sNest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comm.. more
Sep 30, 2013 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Danger of Art (Or is it Art?)
Alison Klayman’sdocumentary Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry opens with scenes of cats playing insideAi’s studio with a comment from the Chinese artist: only one of his 40 cats haslearned to open doors while others simply watch. Sure enoug.. more
Nov 24, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry
Ai Weiwei could have had a comfortable career as an artist in China, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’s Nest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comments critical... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:56 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Brandi Carlile: Hunting for the Right Emotion
“I would do things like wake myself upat like 6 o’clock in the morning when I Give Up the Ghost ,Music Feature more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Milwaukee's Best Free Wi-Fi
Runners-up:Milwaukee Public Library,Rochambo Coffee & Tea House,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009