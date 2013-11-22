Alison Knowles
Interview with Alison Knowles and Hannah Higgins
Tyler Friedman: You’vereferred to yourself a number of times as a member of Fluxus. Many artistsreject these labels, classifications, and –isms, feeling that they’reunnecessarily restrictive or just marketing tools. Of course the word ’Fluxus’.. more
Nov 22, 2013 8:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Interview with Alison Knowles and Hannah Higgins
Conventionally, the interviewer issupposed to be as absent from the process and product as possible. The event isregarded as a sort of verbal homerun derby. The interviewer’s task is to lob apoem of a pitch over the heart of the pla.. more
Nov 15, 2013 11:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Fluxus Moves to Milwaukee
Fluxus won’t sit still and behave itself. Consequently, it is difficult to define what exactly Fluxus was, is, and will be. But, true to the term, it’s an art movement that keeps moving. The like-minded international community of subversive... more
Nov 6, 2013 12:20 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Trapper Schoepp: Lived and Moved, Ready for More
“Milwaukee is a great city, with all these great clubs,” says Trapper Schoepp, “but unfortunately it’s really hard to play out a lot when the frontman of your band can’t even buy a drink at a bar.”It’s a sentime more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Prana Trio
The Singing Image of Fire ,CD Reviews more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews