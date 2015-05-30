RSS

Alison Mary Forbes

curtains_godsofkaraoke.jpg.jpe

This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more

May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

offthewall.jpg.jpe

Dale Gutzman puts together an entertaining comedic drama with Off the Wall Theatre’s latest, Giovanni. Jeremy C. Welter plays the mythic 14th-century libertine with a degree of pompous flare. Welter stops short of a stylishly comic exaggera... more

May 22, 2014 12:52 AM Theater

Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more

Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Theater

One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more

Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Theater

Musical revues can be kind of repetitive. They add a nice contrast to the rest of what inhabits local stages, but the format can feel forced no matter how it's dressed up. The Harmonettes has some unique angles, however. The more

May 2, 2013 4:37 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

You know it’s really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in “da Sout Side,” when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company.And for those holiday partiers more

Dec 13, 2012 3:51 PM Theater

aveq.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre opened its season with Avenue Q, an adult, puppet-based musical that attempts the tricky feat of using comedy to delve into sophisticated themes. Under the direction of Donna Drake... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:58 PM Theater

blogimage18769.jpe

The life of an artist isn't easy. The fact that this is a cliché makes matters very difficult for any work of art attempting to explore the lives of artists. But Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George avoids the cliché a more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18413.jpe

Is Buffalo Nation (Bison bison), premiered at Present Music last weekend, an opera? An oratorio? A song cycle? Live accompaniment to film? Or an unstaged, multimedia morality play with incidental music? more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

\nI don\'t know if I have different standard for local productions. I just know that the big touring shows that roll through town feel like tremendous waste of time, money and talent...not unlike Broadway itself. So why do I still like Neil Haven\.. more

Dec 24, 2011 9:33 PM Theater

During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more

Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Theater

blogimage11660.jpe

After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals. more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7719.jpe

The Milwaukee Wine Festival returns for its second year to the neatly manicured lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum. Once again there will be music, seminars, demonstrations and more than 150 fine wines available to sample. Kil@wat, the Mason ... more

Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A high-school student in Oakton,Va.,was suspended for two weeks in March when she took he Washington Post ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES