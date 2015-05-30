Alison Mary Forbes
Gods Do Karaoke for Umbrella Group
This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more
May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comic yet Darkly Charismatic ‘Giovanni’
Dale Gutzman puts together an entertaining comedic drama with Off the Wall Theatre’s latest, Giovanni. Jeremy C. Welter plays the mythic 14th-century libertine with a degree of pompous flare. Welter stops short of a stylishly comic exaggera... more
May 22, 2014 12:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Like It in the Park
Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more
Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more
Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Musical Comedy History in Triplicate
Musical revues can be kind of repetitive. They add a nice contrast to the rest of what inhabits local stages, but the format can feel forced no matter how it's dressed up. The Harmonettes has some unique angles, however. The more
May 2, 2013 4:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Christmas in Cudahy
You know it’s really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in “da Sout Side,” when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company.And for those holiday partiers more
Dec 13, 2012 3:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Skylight’s ‘Avenue Q’ Deserves a Hand
Skylight Music Theatre opened its season with Avenue Q, an adult, puppet-based musical that attempts the tricky feat of using comedy to delve into sophisticated themes. Under the direction of Donna Drake... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Skylight Connects With 'Sunday in the Park'
The life of an artist isn't easy. The fact that this is a cliché makes matters very difficult for any work of art attempting to explore the lives of artists. But Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George avoids the cliché a more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Present Music's Insightful 'Buffalo Nation'
Is Buffalo Nation (Bison bison), premiered at Present Music last weekend, an opera? An oratorio? A song cycle? Live accompaniment to film? Or an unstaged, multimedia morality play with incidental music? more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
A New Drunken Rudolph
\nI don\'t know if I have different standard for local productions. I just know that the big touring shows that roll through town feel like tremendous waste of time, money and talent...not unlike Broadway itself. So why do I still like Neil Haven\.. more
Dec 24, 2011 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jacques Brel At The Skylight
During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more
Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
