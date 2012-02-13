Alison Stehlik
Package Paintings & Scientific Sculpture @ The Museum of Wisconsin Art
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Feb 13, 2012 10:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Museum of Wisconsin Art Shines Light on Gilardi
During his lifetime, Bernard Gilardi produced wild paintings in the basement of his Milwaukee home, paintings that have gained notice only since his death in 2008, after which Portrait Society Gallery in the Marshall Building brought them i... more
Feb 6, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
We've Seen This Trigger Before
"It's an obscure policy tool that isn't evenwritten," reported the news service TalkingPointsMemo.com, "Butsomehow, a 'trigger-mechanism' is the talk of Washington right now. How did thathappen?" Such shock is widespread,News Features more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features