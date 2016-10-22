Alissa Rhode
Victory for Victoria with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
It’s probably going to be Hillary. I mean it’s DEFINITELY probably going to be Hillary. When analysis from certain sources start saying things like, “obviously people still have to vote, but...” it’s more or less set. It’s historic, yes. .. more
Oct 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter Comes to First Stage
First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more
Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
UWM’s Beautiful Rendition of ‘Little Women’
UW-Milwaukee’s Little Women: The Musical is lighthearted yet thoughtful with a cast that offered developed characterizations and embraced the show’s idea that being yourself helps you achieve things greater than you may have ever imagined. more
Mar 11, 2015 11:14 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Death of a Sales Office
Glengarry Glen Ross is the second drama by David Mamet to open in Milwaukee in just over seven days. As his relatively recent drama Race makes it to the stage at Next Act Theatre, a Mamet classic resonates through one of the smallest stages... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:38 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Victory for Victoria
Milwaukee Opera Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with a concert reading of Victory for Victoria, a new musical showcasing 20 original songs about Victoria Claflin Woodhull. Woodhull published her own newspaper, ran her own brokerage firm ... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:23 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Power Through Simplicity
A very, very big rural Wisconsin is brought to the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center. Lisa Schlenker's set uses a great deal of vertical space to lock in that feeling of immensityin an immensity painted in striking clarity with the photons ca.. more
Oct 21, 2010 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Children Behind The Scenes and The Rhode Sisters In Door County
Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more
Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Times of Harvey Milk
A tireless organizer and campaigner, Milk was drawn to politics by the necessity of protecting his own community, but he was never a single-issue politician, forming alliances with labor, the elderly and other minorities over everything fro... more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Admirals w/ The BoDeans
The Milwaukee Admirals offer fans perhaps the biggest carrot of the season tonight with a post-game concert from The BoDeans, the beloved Milwaukee band and perennial Summerfest headliners. That group is riding high from last year’s Still, ... more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee