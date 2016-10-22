RSS

Alissa Rhode

14725662_10155386954749502_7330832326628602177_n.jpg.jpe

It’s probably going to be Hillary. I mean it’s DEFINITELY probably going to be Hillary. When analysis from certain sources start saying things like, “obviously people still have to vote, but...” it’s more or less set. It’s historic, yes. .. more

Oct 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

firststagetemplate_critter.jpg.jpe

First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more

Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee’s Little Women: The Musical is lighthearted yet thoughtful with a cast that offered developed characterizations and embraced the show’s idea that being yourself helps you achieve things greater than you may have ever imagined. more

Mar 11, 2015 11:14 AM Theater

Glengarry Glen Ross is the second drama by David Mamet to open in Milwaukee in just over seven days. As his relatively recent drama Race makes it to the stage at Next Act Theatre, a Mamet classic resonates through one of the smallest stages... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:38 PM Theater

classicalpre.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with a concert reading of Victory for Victoria, a new musical showcasing 20 original songs about Victoria Claflin Woodhull. Woodhull published her own newspaper, ran her own brokerage firm ... more

Sep 4, 2013 12:23 AM Classical Music

blogimage13234.jpe

In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more

Dec 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A very, very big rural Wisconsin is brought to the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center. Lisa Schlenker's set uses a great deal of vertical space to lock in that feeling of immensityin an immensity painted in striking clarity with the photons ca.. more

Oct 21, 2010 10:10 PM Theater

Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more

Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Theater

blogimage5972.jpe

A tireless organizer and campaigner, Milk was drawn to politics by the necessity of protecting his own community, but he was never a single-issue politician, forming alliances with labor, the elderly and other minorities over everything fro... more

Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5576.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals offer fans perhaps the biggest carrot of the season tonight with a post-game concert from The BoDeans, the beloved Milwaukee band and perennial Summerfest headliners. That group is riding high from last year’s Still, ... more

Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES