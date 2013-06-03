Alkaline Trio
Alkaline Trio w/ Bayside and Off With Their Heads @ The Rave
Seminal Chicago emo ensemble Alkaline Trio has enjoyed a prosperous 17-year run that’s seen the band release eight studio albums—not counting B-sides compilations, splits and acoustic releases—and inspiring countless heart and skull tribute... more
Jun 3, 2013 11:02 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews
Q&A with Idol Front-runner Danny Gokey
A Milwaukeean is now the "American Idol" front-runner. Deeply Christian, boyishly handsome but sexually non-threatening, with a powerful, vaguely schmaltzy voice that evokes his sad backstory (his wife died last year), Danny Gokey is one of the mo.. more
Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Punk fans are notoriously fickle about bands selling out, but Alkaline Trio’s ascension from small-time macabre punk band to Killers-sized modern-rock band was so gradual and so natural that many fans might not even have noticed that their favori... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments