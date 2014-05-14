RSS

All-Star Superband

Celebrating 80 years, Easter Seals is a nonprofit that provides a full range of services through 15 different programs for individuals with disabilities from infants to adults. One of the largest fundraisers for the Southeast Wisconsin bran... more

May 14, 2014 1:40 AM Off the Cuff

The pain arose like an assassin at 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, slashing into Gary Christensen’s gut. Making matters worse, he felt desperately alone, in a friend’s cottage in a dark, desolate area outside of tiny Hillsboro, nearly a whole more

Mar 12, 2013 12:33 AM Local Music

Flawed but fascinating, Vincere (out on DVD) is based on the possibility that Mussolini had an unacknowledged wife and son from early in life—or at least a devoted but delusional jilted woman who bore him a son he never recognized. Regardless of .. more

Aug 1, 2010 1:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Director Robert Gardner didn’t provide any voiceovers or even any subtitles to help viewers make sense of his 1986 ethnographic documentary Forest of Bliss. He just lets the cameras roll, quietly capturing everyday life in the Indian city o... more

Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

