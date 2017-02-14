All-Star
Bucks at the Break: Fighting for Deer Life
The loss of young cornerstone Jabari Parker due to knee injury has severely diminished the Milwaukee Bucks’ chance to make the NBA playoffs for yet another year. more
Feb 14, 2017 4:16 PM Frank Clines Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Star Milwaukee Deserves
The buzz in Milwaukee is unlike anything we’ve seen before. For a guy who didn’t even start playing basketball till his mid-teens, Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane athleticism is unexplainable at times and the things he is capable of doing on... more
Jan 6, 2017 10:12 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Braun conspicuously not on MLB All-Star advertising
This is the advertising MLB has been sending out reminding fans to vote for the All-Star Game. (Yes, we ARE less than 20 games into the season, but that doesn't seem to matter when it comes to popularity contests.)Your reigning NL MVP and one of.. more
Apr 24, 2012 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Roger Cline and the Peacemakers
While the resilient “King of the Hill” probably keeps royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country-rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vote for Brewers for All-Star game
All-Star voting has begun and each email address can have up to 25 votes, so use every email at your disposal at vote for the Brewers fielders for the All-Star Game.Go here and Click on Vote to get started.(photo collage from MilwaukeeBrewers.com) more
May 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
No “Straight Talk” on Iraq Cost
As a presidential candidate, JohnMcCain stands out not only for his vocal endorsement of The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict, ,News Features more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments