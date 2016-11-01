Allen Cotã©
Allen Coté Reimagines The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’
With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
Allen Coté Captures a Moment in Time
Milwaukee songwriter Allen Coté describes his trilogy of “Sublimative Sessions” EPs as a series of stories. more
Jan 19, 2016 4:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Heidi Spencer’s Cinematic Turn
Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Kevin Mueller Local Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2013
Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more
Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Buffalo Gospel Find Hope and Strength on Debut
As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more
Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Joshua Miller Local Music