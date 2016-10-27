Alliance Francaise
Alliance Française for some Beaujolais Nouveau
Alliance Française deMilwaukee is the focal point for Francophiles and Francophones in ourcommunity. Hot off the Alliance’s 18th–annual fundraiser (“Fête du Cercled’Or”) comes their “friendraiser.” “La Fête du BeaujolaisNouveau .. more
Oct 27, 2016 2:03 PM John Jahn Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fashion Plates: The 14th annual Alliance Francaise Fete du Cercle d’Or celebrated Paris Fashion Week in high style, honoring Anne Leplae, executive director of the Alliance Francaise de Milwaukee, with a prestigious... more
Sep 20, 2012 4:55 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Charles Allis Art Museum Honors Bruno Ertz
Birds and insects largely disappear during the winter months, but the Charles Allis Art Museum transports these creatures back to Milwaukee as it honors an exceptional state artist in “Wisconsin Masters: Bruno Ertz.”Manitowoc-born Bruno Ert... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts